Papua New Guinea's massive LNG project fails to deliver on economic promises

Updated 30 April 2018, 12:55 AEST

The immense benefits predicted to flow from Papua New Guinea's liquified natural gas project have not been realised, and the country's economy is even going backwards on some indicators.

Household incomes and employment have fallen since the PNG LNG project began. (Credit: ABC licensed)

The immense benefits predicted to flow from Papua New Guinea's liquified natural gas project have not been realised, and the country's economy has even gone backwards on some indicators.

A report from the Jubilee Australia Research Centre said household incomes and employment had deteriorated since the PNG LNG project began in 2014.

One of the report's authors even said the country would have been better off without the massive project.

The ExxonMobil-led PNG LNG project is the country's biggest resource venture, piping millions of tonnes of gas along a 700-kilometre pipeline from PNG's highlands to a plant near Port Moresby, for export to Asia.

There were predictions it would transform the economy, and while Jubilee Australia's new report, Double or Nothing, said it succeeded on that front, the transformation was not the sort envisaged by the Government and the project's proponents.

"One thing we know is that it certainly hasn't doubled the size of the economy, which was initially predicted," said economist Paul Flanagan, one of the authors of the report.

"The economy has improved, but by about 10 per cent, and all of that improvement has occurred in the resource sector.

"The rest of the economy has actually gone backwards."

Mr Flanagan said the amount of revenue PNG LNG was forecast to generate for the Government also failed to materialise

"We would've expected about … 1.4 billion Kina ($AU570 million) in revenues per year," he said.

"The actual numbers that are coming in are less than 500 million Kina ($AU203 million), most of that is actually from tax payments from employees of the project," he said.

"According to the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative … in 2016 ExxonMobil paid 3.2 million Kina ($AU1.3 million) in company tax, one-thousandth the size of their actual sales."

Australian agency gave project a loan

Mr Flanagan said many of the missed opportunities from the project were the result of poor decisions by the PNG government, which was too focused on the country's resource sector to the exclusion of all else.

The government increased expenditure massively in the early years of the project — despite falling revenues — and bought a 10 percent share in Australian oil and gas company Oil Search, which ended up costing at least $US250 million ($AU330 million).

Asked if the country would have been better off without the project, Mr Flanagan said: "On the current numbers, that's correct."

Luke Fletcher, the report's co-author and Jubilee Australia's executive director, said their research had implications for the Australian Government as well.

The Federal Government's export credit agency, the Export Finance and Insurance Corporation (EFIC), provided the PNG LNG project with a $AU500 million loan.

Mr Fletcher said that decision was influenced by the predicted benefits the project would have.

"The decision to release these funds to EFIC, the basis on which that decision was made, the national interest assessment, has never been released. So we've got no accountability for the process of making these sorts of decisions," he said.

"We need to have a serious review of the transparency and accountability of our own export credit agency."

Mr Fletcher said the PNG Government needed to pursue more appropriate development policies, and that Australia should support it in that.

"We believe that attention needs to be paid to other sectors, such as agriculture and tourism, fisheries, etc," he said.

"These are the sectors whose health benefits the most vulnerable population in PNG, which is the rural poor," he said.