Performers with disability reflect on the state of access in Australia's arts

Updated 30 April 2018, 15:35 AEST

Melbourne Fringe Festival recently hired its first "inclusion coordinator", but Australia's arts scene still has a way to go when it comes to disability.

Black Swan Theatre and DADAA's Perth Festival production You Know Belong Together is a best practice example of making arts fully accessible. (Credit: ABC licensed)

"It's an exciting time for disabled and d/Deaf actors," Carly Findlay said.

"[People with disability] are seen so much more in art, TV and the written word. If a young person sees a person with disability in a play, they can think 'wow, there's hope for me. I can do that too'."

Findlay, a writer, spoken-word performer and "appearance activist", has recently taken up the new post of inclusion coordinator for the Melbourne Fringe Festival.

The fact the role exists is a sign of progress for the industry and community, but there is still a way to go.

Her goal for her three-year tenure as inclusion coordinator is to get the proportion of artists with disabilities at Melbourne Fringe to around 20 per cent, which would be similar to the proportion in the general community.

Findlay knows what she is up against — her work with Quippings, a Melbourne-based troupe of queer/queer-allied d/Deaf and disabled performing artists, left her with an alarming snapshot of access within the arts.

"[I saw] the need for people to have a rest between performances and for wide doorways, ramps and accessible bathrooms backstage," she said.

She said her role, and others like it, will ensure "disabled people are represented in the arts, and that disability is front of mind, because so often it's forgotten".

And she's not the only one calling for change.

We spoke to seven performers about their experience of, and perspective on, access in Australia's performing arts scene.

'There's no way backstage'

For spoken-word performer Erin Kyan, many theatres are failing at the most basic level — allowing performers to literally get on stage.

"A lot of theatres will have wheelchair access for the audience, but not for performers — so there's no way up to the stage [and] there's no way backstage," he said.

Kyan is a queer trans man who manages chronic illness; he uses a cane and sometimes a wheelchair.

"My biggest issue is that I'm not well enough to go out a lot," he said.

This means Kyan can't always attend full rehearsals, and often works from bed.

As such, he's a big advocate for new technologies, such as Skype, as a way to make rehearsals more accessible for him and others like him.

Kyan advocates for the "social model" of disability.

"What disables is not necessarily our disability, but the fact that the disability is not accommodated by society," he explains.

He cites Quippings as a rare example of a company implementing best practice.

"Not many other groups are willing to put the effort in to work with disabled performers. When you find ones that do, you cling onto them for dear life."

'I had become a liability'

Ana Maria Belo wants productions to consider the kind of modifications they could make to ensure all performers can be on stage.

Belo is NIDA graduate who lost much of her hearing at age 14. She was regularly performing in major musicals up until 2006, when she was asked in an audition whether she had any hearing loss. She answered in the affirmative.

"I never got a recall — and that was the first time I'd never gotten a recall. After that night, I stopped getting recalls, and that [question about my hearing] was a question on every single audition form," Belo said.

"I took that as a big sign for me to get out of musical theatre, which is why I stopped. I had become a liability."

She stopped singing and continued acting. But then she lost more of her hearing, in 2012.

"I started wearing hearing aids. Before, no one knew I was deaf [but] now you could see it. I thought that was the end."

Belo recently returned to musical theatre, after a long hiatus, playing a key role in the Hayes Theatre's production of In the Heights.

The production team worked with Belo to make all the changes needed to ensure the sound in the performance was safe for her.

"This is the first musical I've done where they were like: 'We'll make this work' — rather than feeling like a hindrance," she said.

'It means the world to me'

For dancer Michael Hodyl, a long-time member of Adelaide's Restless Dance Theatre, there have been "lots of chances out there to dance".

"Everyone has a lot of faith in me," he said.

Dance has been formative for Hodyl.

"[It allows me to] show my personality, my passion... I feel comfortable on stage."

Now that he's a tutor for Restless, he's been able to share his skills and passion with younger people with disability.

"[Being a tutor] means the world to me," he said.

Michelle Ryan, artistic director of Restless, sees one of the key barriers to access as audience perceptions.

"We did a show at the Adelaide Festival and we never used the word 'disability' in any of the copy and we got a very different audience. I think people were surprised at the skill level of all our dancers. It would be great if people would expect excellence, rather than be surprised."

Who has the right to tell stories?

Scott Price, who describes himself as a proudly "autistic artist", says that while things "have actually improved a lot, there's still a long way to go — in terms of the psychology of people".

Price has been acting with Geelong's Back to Back Theatre, comprised primarily of performers with disability, for 11 years now, but still encounters stigma — including members of the general public making assumptions about what he can and can't do.

Back to Back often directly tackle issues of perception and representation in their work.

For example, their award-winning production Ganesh Versus the Third Reich dealt with "who has the right to tell stories", according to Price.

He isn't sure what the answer is, but he is certain that abled-bodied actors should not be cast in disabled roles.

"It's like blackface, and it should be taken out," he said.

Being taken seriously

Dancer and choreographer Janice Florence said the barriers to performers with disability start at the training level.

"Traditionally, theatre and dance have been concerned with 'acceptable' shape, size, and looks. That's probably maintained by the training institutions. So getting into tertiary performing arts courses is a big thing."

As the leader of the independent, disability-led physical theatre company Weave, Florence is also concerned with fundamental barriers such as operational funding.

She worries that the fact that Weave is led by a person with a disability may have actually been a hindrance.

"It's very hard to overcome the generally assumed low expectations about people with disabilities," she said.

Still, Florence has seen positive changes in the 20 years that Weave has been operating.

"There used to be this attitude that art is a nice, therapeutic thing for people with disabilities to do, and not to be taken seriously. Companies like Weave, Back to Back, and Rawcus have been changing those attitudes."

'No time for fairies'

Actor and circus performer Emma J Hawkins said casting is a still a serious issue for performers with disability.

Last year, Hawkins appeared in the Real and Imagined History of the Elephant Man at Melbourne's Malthouse Theatre.

Disabled actor Daniel Monks was nominated for a Green Room Award for his portrayal of Joseph Merrick (the titular "Elephant Man"), but initially the role was given to an able-bodied actor.

Hawkins calls this a case of "cripping up".

"We feel like we need to play ourselves," she said.

Another barrier at the casting stage is the kind of roles offered to performers with a disability.

"My dream role would be to play the most normal person in the world. I never get roles like that, I am always playing the sidekick or the humorous entertainment," Hawkins said.

In her show I Am Not A Unicorn, which recently played at Melbourne International Comedy Festival, she satirises public perceptions and on-stage representation — which are often interlinked.

"As a short-statured person, I am often looked at as a unicorn that walks down the road," she said.

"[In the show] I play with all the stereotypes and characters that I get offered in the world — fairy tale characters like wicked queens and fairies."

Hawkins has accepted these roles in the past.

"But not any longer," she said.

"I've been working in the industry for 20 years now so there's no time for fairies anymore."

While things are improving, she said getting auditions and getting cast is still a problem.

"That's often why we get together and create our own work."

Hawkins has created her own theatre company and has also worked with Quippings and disability-led theatre company Raspberry Ripple.

"There's a whole gang of us out there and there's real power in us going: 'we are disabled artists and we're proud of that'," she said.

'I don't want people to see me like that'

Julia Hales has been able to express her personality and experience, beyond the fact of her disability, by working with Perth's DADAA (Disability in the Arts, Disadvantage in the Arts) for the last 20 years — initially as a performer, and now also as part of their leadership team.

"I know I've got a disability, but I don't want other people to see me like that. The stage is actually my home. When I'm on stage, I get to show people the person that I am and they [the audience] can see what kind of characters I can play," she said.

At this year's Perth Festival, Hales starred in You Know We Belong Together, a show she created with DADAA and Black Swan Theatre, inspired by her long-term obsession with the Australian soap opera Home and Away.

It also explored the stigma around disability; specifically, "it showed how people with Down Syndrome used to be treated," she said.

"I would like to be treated like everyone else in the world, [as] this woman who is very independent."

Meagan Shand, the CEO of Arts Access Australia, sees You Know We Belong Together as a best practice example.

"[You've got] a talented artist with a dream (and some fabulous friends), a festival director [Perth Festival's Wendy Martin] with vision, a theatre company that values diversity, and an experienced arts and disability organisation, who know how to support the people and production."

While performers have encountered varying attitudes and barriers to their work, Ms Shand cites troubling research that shows "there are lower numbers of established artists [compared to emerging artists] with disability in Australia [and that] when they do find employment, they earn significantly less than artists without disability".

"Arts companies must do more to create access to the arts for artists and performers with disability," she said.

"This situation is unacceptable, and with all its dedicated and talented creatives, the arts sector is the right sector to create change."