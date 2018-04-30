Rohingya Muslims should not be repatriated to Myanmar until credible investigation, Julie Bishop says

Updated 30 April 2018, 5:10 AEST

Myanmar should allow an independent investigation into human rights abuses against Muslims before beginning to repatriate Rohingyas who have fled to Bangladesh, Foreign Minister Julie Bishop says.

Key points: 700,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled Myanmar to Bangladesh

Julie Bishop says Myanmar has not shown Rohingyas would have safe conditions

Myanmar has previously denied UN investigators access

Almost 700,000 Rohingya Muslims fled a scorched-earth campaign by Myanmar security forces and vigilantes, seeking refuge across the border in Bangladesh.

There have been consistent accounts of killings, systematic rape and arson targeting Muslim villages, leading the UN to call the violence "textbook ethnic cleansing".

The Myanmar Government said the violence was a justified response to attacks by Rohingya militants in August.

Despite the state-sponsored destruction and the apartheid-like conditions for Rohingyas who remain in Myanmar, the Government wants to start vetting and repatriating Rohingyas from Bangladesh.

"As much as I would like to encourage the Rohingyas to return home, they must have a safe and secure place to which they can return and I don't believe Myanmar has yet been able to provide credible evidence that that would be available to them," Foreign Minister Julie Bishop told the ABC.

A 15-member team from the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) spent Sunday in the Bangladesh camps and will head to Myanmar today to meet de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

"We welcome the members of the UN Security Council here," said Rohingya refugee Noor Ahmed, one of those who fled to the Bangladesh camps.

"We demand that they [ensure] our citizenship … we must [be guaranteed] human rights … without these [guarantees] it is not possible for us to go back."

On Tuesday, the UNSC team will travel to the capital of Rakhine state, Sittwe, but will not visit the conflict zone further north.

While the UNSC visit represents a slight thawing in relations between the global body and Myanmar, the brief tour will have limited time and access to assess the situation.

Ms Suu Kyi's Government has blocked access to a separate UN investigation team and northern Rakhine state remains off limits to journalists, except on carefully-managed press tours.

"We've called for an end to the violence, for full and unhindered humanitarian access … and a full and transparent accountability of the human rights abuses which we understand have occurred," Ms Bishop said.

Australia announces extra $15 million in aid

Australia announced it would give an extra $15 million in aid to the Rohingya crisis.

"It will be for food, shelter and health services in the lead-up to the monsoon season," Ms Bishop said.

"Rice for 700,000 people, high-nutrient porridge for children — there are about 100,000 children under the ages of 5 — and also women who are breast-feeding."

The money will also support child protection, and counselling services for women and girls who have survived gender-based violence.

Ms Bishop said the aid money would be given to organisations including the World Food Program, International Organisation for Migration and the UN refugee agency.

The fresh pledge brings the total aid from Australia to $46.5 million.

However, Canberra has chosen not to follow the UK's lead and suspend military cooperation with the Myanmar army that is accused of orchestrating the ethnic cleansing.