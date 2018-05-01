AfterPay: Instant, interest-free — too good to be true?

Updated 1 May 2018, 5:20 AEST

Services that offer instant, interest free, alternatives to credit are on the rise, but are they doing right by vulnerable consumers?

AfterPay offers loans for products online and in traditional bricks and mortar retailers. (Credit: ABC licensed)

AfterPay is not the only player in the buy-now-pay-later industry, but they are the biggest by a considerable margin, currently boasting 1.8 million customers and arrangements with 14,000 retailers.

Over $1.45 billion passed through their platform in the first three-quarters of this financial year and an estimated 25 per cent of all online apparel retail is conducted using AfterPay.

But despite these numbers, AfterPay has zero obligations under the National Credit Code and the responsible lending obligations that go with it.

Katherine Temple of the Consumer Action Law Centre (CALC) says this is the problem.

"They're essentially exploiting a loophole in the national credit laws," Ms Temple said.

"This means that they're not required to lend responsibly or do affordability checks."

The concerns expressed by CALC and similar organisations seem to be at least partly borne out by AfterPay's own figures.

Even though their business model ostensibly relies on merchant fees alone, last financial year 22 per cent of their revenue came from late fees charged to customers — around $11 million.

This figure is perhaps unsurprising, given the service requires zero proof of income.

A buyer needs only a debit card with enough cash for the first instalment and proof of identity.

'The fees just started adding up'

AfterPay customer Jasmine was able to borrow over $900 in December last year, despite having no income at the time.

Each AfterPay purchase is broken up into four repayments, each due a fortnight apart.

If the customer falls behind on these repayments, late fees are charged.

They are capped at $17 per payment, or $68 per purchase, and multiple purchases will accrue multiple charges.

"The fees just started adding up," Jasmine told The Signal.

Her debt eventually ballooned to over $1300.

She says repaying the money owed became untenable before she realised what was happening.

"I was starting to pay it back and I realised it was $250 a fortnight somehow," she said.

"I didn't realise it was that much and I almost straightaway got behind, and then all the fees and all that just started adding up and adding up."

Jasmine eventually turned to the Financial Rights Legal Centre (FRCL), who were able to negotiate the payment of the debt on her behalf.

Drew McCrae, a policy and advocacy adviser at the FRCL, says his organisation is seeing an increase in requests for help regarding these services.

"More and more we see people with a range of debts who have at least one or two, if not more, buy-now-pay-later debts," Mr McCrae said.

"And unfortunately, our expectation is that will grow as more people seek out these services when they become locked out of the mainstream credit market."

For their part, AfterPay says 90 per cent of all their purchases go through without incurring any late fees and they gain nothing from customers being unable to pay.

Because no interest is charged, customers who default on AfterPay repayments are in fact a drain on the company's bottom line.

The roughly $11 million that AfterPay made in late fees last financial year does not cover the $17.4 million lost to bad debt.

ASIC has announced a review into the buy-now-pay-later sector.

AfterPay said they welcome the review.