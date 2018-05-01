ANZ profit jumps, bank warns royal commission will make it harder to get a loan

Updated 1 May 2018, 18:05 AEST

ANZ's chief executive warns tighter lending standards resulting from the royal commission will make it harder for home buyers and small businesses to get loans, even as the bank's profit jumped 14 per cent.

ANZ CEO Shayne Elliott says the royal commission will mean "more regulation" and "process". (Credit: ABC)

The bank's first-half profit jumped 14 per cent to $3.3 billion as it pushed ahead with plans to dispose of its scandal-prone financial planning business and exit its investments in Asia.

Cash profit — the bank's preferred measure, which strips out one-off items — rose 4 per cent to $3.5 billion compared to a year ago and was in line with market expectations.

The big rethink on the bank's operations includes bailing out of the financial planning sector — which has been the focus of intense scrutiny at the banking royal commission — with its aligned dealer groups (ADG) business slated for sale to the non-bank wealth manager IOOF.

The ADG business warehoused platforms such as RI Advice and Millenium3, which are now facing the prospect of being charged with numerous breaches the corporations act.

In his only television interview about the results, ANZ's chief executive Shayne Elliott told The Business that the bank had made the most "dramatic and radical change" to how it does financial planning amongst its peers.

"I can't speak for the industry, at ANZ we've taken a view that we want to have our planners separate from the manufacturing of product," he told Elysse Morgan.

"And it's so that we can focus on getting it right for the customer, we just want to be in that business and not have any, even perceived, conflict with manufacturing."

Royal commission lifts costs

In a statement released to the ASX ahead of its results, ANZ said it had so far budgeted for $50 million in legal costs arising from the commission but added it was, "unable to predict the outcome of the inquiry or its impact on either the bank or the broader industry".

Mr Elliott said he expects there will be an increase in costs for his bank and the rest of the financial sector as a result of the royal commission.

"Undoubtedly the royal commission is going to have an impact, there's no point in having the royal commission if there's not going to be change," he said.

"So there will be change, I don't know exactly what that will look like, but it's very likely to be more regulation, more process, more requirements, and those are good things but they will have an impact on the industry."

One change that seems likely is that it will be harder and take more time and paperwork for people to get loans, which will also probably be smaller than before, due to a focus on responsible lending laws.

"I imagine it's going to be a little bit harder for people to get access to finance, whether you're a small business or someone looking for a mortgage," Mr Elliott acknowledged.

ANZ's boss earlier told analysts in a briefing that "credit standards are tightening and credit growth is shrinking."

Workforce cut 10 per cent

Other non-banking operations that will be carved out include life insurance and the Australian Pensions and Investments business.

This follows the sale of ANZ's six retail and wealth businesses in Asia, including the Shanghai Rural Commercial Bank, which had been intended to establish ANZ's footprint in China.

In the past 12 months ANZ has slashed its workforce by almost 4,500, or almost 10 per cent.

ANZ chief executive Shayne Elliott said the strategy was in place to build a better balanced, better capitalised and simpler bank.

"We have increased the allocation of capital to our higher performing businesses, delivered on our simplification promise by divesting non-core assets, reducing product complexity and continued to reshape our workforce so we can better respond to changing market dynamics," Mr Elliott said.

Banks have failed the community

"We still have work to do … our aim is to grow a responsible and decent business for our clients and shareholders," Mr Elliott told an analyst briefing.

"The financial sector has suffered significant reputational damage."

Mr Elliott said banks had failed the community and there would be no delay in implementing the lessons learnt from the royal commission.

"We are making progress, but not enough [in respect to the commission's lessons]."

Mr Elliott said the roles mortgage brokers and financial planners had to change.

"This is not a time for incumbent thinking, it is a time for change."

Reasonable result in difficult conditions

Morgan Stanley's Richard Wiles said it was a reasonable result in difficult circumstances.

Revenue fell 0.5 per cent, although the sale of unwanted business added 2 per cent to the bottom line.

The profit was also boosted with credit quality improving again as impairment charges on bad loans fell by $408 million over the half.

The sale of the Asian businesses help boost the bank's top shelf capital buffer to well above APRA's demands for an "unquestionably strong" balance sheet.

"We expect revenue growth for the second half of 2018 to continue to be constrained by intense competition as well as the impact of increased regulation," Mr Elliott said.

"Historically high levels of household debt and low wage growth will offset some of the positive impact of recent strong employment data, so consumers are likely to remain cautious."

The interim dividend was flat at 80 cents per share.