Chart of the day: Queensland's beaches popular with those leaving the big smoke

Updated 1 May 2018, 14:50 AEST

Data from the 2016 census shows that the Gold and Sunshine coasts are the most popular destinations for people moving away from the capital cities.

As part of an ABC News look at Australia and population, Andrew P Street opined in March that everyone living in Sydney has an escape plan. But a tree change or a sea change isn't always about an escape.

The 2016 Census internal migration statistics gives us a chance to see where those who have actually executed on their plan are going. But instead of just looking at Sydney, here we've crunched the numbers on where all those people escaping a capital city have been going.

The proverbial sea change appears to be a more popular option than a tree change.





