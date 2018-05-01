Donald Trump's steel and aluminium tariffs won't apply to Australia, White House confirms

Updated 1 May 2018, 17:00 AEST

The White House says Australia will be exempt from tariffs on steel and aluminium but that offer remains conditional.

Announcing the tariffs in March, Donald Trump hinted Australia could be exempt. (Credit: Reuters)

The US is continuing tariff exemptions for Australian steel and aluminium producers.

A White House statement said President Donald Trump's administration had reached an in-principle deal on the tariffs with Australia, Argentina and Brazil.

It said the details of that arrangement would be finalised shortly.

Mr Trump announced in March the US would impose a 25 per cent tariff on imported steel and a 10 per cent tax on aluminium.

Shortly after that, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said Australia would be exempt.

In a statement today, Mr Turnbull welcomed the confirmation.

"The exemption reflects the fair and reciprocal trade relationship Australia shares with the United States and underpins the unbreakable friendship between our two great nations," he said.

Mr Turnbull said the exemption supported both Australian and US jobs and would ensure the trade relationship continued to grow in a balanced manner.

While the President announced he had struck a deal with Australia, Argentina and Brazil, he also warned that under certain circumstances he could reimpose the tariffs.

He announced South Korea would be exempt from the tariffs because it had struck a deal to reduce the amount of steel it sent to the US.

Mr Trump gave himself another month to decide on whether the EU, Canada and Mexico would be exempt from the tariffs.

The EU has threatened to retaliate if it is not exempt, which has raised fears of a trade war.

Labor's Trade spokesman Jason Clare said the steel and aluminium announcement was good news, but warned again Australia might face dumping from nations that did not have an exemption.

"To stop this, I've called on the Turnbull Government to increase the penalties for dumping and boost the number of investigators at the Anti-Dumping Commission," Mr Clare said.