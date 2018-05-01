Search

Feisty pelicans crash university graduation ceremony in California

Updated 1 May 2018, 13:10 AEST

A pair of pelicans cause chaos at a graduation ceremony at Pepperdine University, California, crashing into crowds and snapping at people.

Pelicans crash graduation ceremony in California (Credit: ABC) 

Graduates and guests were taken by surprise when two pelicans crashed a graduation ceremony at Pepperdine University in Malibu, California on Saturday.

One of the two birds can be seen landing into the graduation crowd, then stumbling up to the front of the ceremony, as guests and students reacted with laughter and shock.

Security personnel can be seen trying to usher the bird away as it snaps back at them when they try to grab it.

Reuters

