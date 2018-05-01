Returning to Rwanda: Remembering Australia's 'forgotten' peacekeepers

Updated 1 May 2018, 19:20 AEST

Miles Wootten is making an emotional return to Rwanda.

Miles Wootten in Rwanda as peacekeeper in 1994.

Miles Wootten wears part of his story on his skin — tattoos on his forearms, which can only be seen when he pulls up his sleeves and faces his palms to the sky, open, proud.

A kangaroo, a slouch hat, the flags of Rwanda and Australia and the motto of his unit, "Par Oneri", Equal to the Task.

Mr Wootten is proud of the efforts of the Australians who served in Rwanda.

"The whole lot, from start to finish," he told 7.30.

"There wasn't a person here who didn't do what was expected of them.

"We can be proud. We are part of the reason why Rwanda is what it is today."

Mr Wootten had his 22nd birthday in a country few Australians know about, cleaning up an atrocity some didn't want to know about.

He was one of more than 600 Australian troops sent to Rwanda in the aftermath of the 1994 genocide. The frenzied ethnic bloodletting left more than 800,000 people dead.

Now he's returning to Rwanda to confront his memories.

'I can see, like it has just happened'

For almost two decades those memories were painfully private, but smells, words and memories would often take his mind back to Rwanda.

Sometimes the thoughts came in moments of stillness, sometimes in the middle of work.

"I've got stuff going through my mind now, that I can see, like it has just happened," he said.

The smell of eucalyptus would take him back to the morgue in Kigali. It was the only thing they had to rid the stench of killing.

The murderers of the Interahamwe militia used the Kigali central hospital as a place to take lives rather than save them.

Patients were massacred in their beds. Doctors and nurses were slain too.

Mr Wootten was an army driver, but he was given the job of scrubbing the rooms in the morgue.

"To get them back and operational, because they were absolutely filthy from the war," he said.

"That's one of the places they started with the killings. It actually had torture and execution rooms in there, which was evident."

'We haven't asked because we were afraid of the answer'

Miles Wootten is excited but nervous about going back to Rwanda.

He arrives in Kigali at night.

At first it's hard to recognise the city after 24 years.

"[I] always just had an urge to want to go back," he said.

"And since being diagnosed with PTSD it's brought it to the forefront.

"A lot of Vietnam veterans have gone back and shown a lot of improvement.

"I'm kind of hoping for the same thing, for myself."

He's brought his brother Steve with him to share the journey.

"It's taken Miles 20 years to talk to us about it and we haven't asked that much because we were a bit afraid of asking him, what the answer would be," Steve told 7.30.

"It's only been the past three or four years that we have been talking about it as a family."

Rwanda now 'the Singapore of Africa'

Miles Wootten's return has been part of a delegation organised by the Rwandan consulate in Melbourne and the Rwandan Development Board.

Kigali is spotlessly clean and the economy is growing.

Some Rwandans proudly declare their country "the Singapore of Africa".

It might be more accurate than they imagine.

While Rwanda is peaceful and stable, it is tightly controlled and there is limited room for dissent.

The country has undergone a remarkable transformation from the deadly days of the genocide.

"It means a lot. Bottom line, it's a lot. A little bit of closure, which has been good to see how well the country is doing, how well the people are doing," Mr Wootten said.

But the past is never far away.

Remembering the genocide

The Kigali Genocide Memorial holds some of the country's most brutal truths.

Pacifique Bonheur lost most of his family in the genocide.

Now, he is a guide at the memorial, telling visitors what happened in the terrible months of 1994.

Mr Bonhuer says it's important for former peacekeepers to return.

"People like Miles, who decide to visit the country and inspire others to visit, this is something we need," he told 7.30.

"We learn by our mistakes. They have learned theirs and we learned ours as well."

For Miles Wootten, the memorial visit is the toughest day of the visit.

The exhibit includes photographs of dozens of children who were slaughtered in the genocide.

"Seeing the photos, that brought some of that back," he said.

"And how … how? How do you do that? Not only, how do you do that to a person, how do you do that to a child?"

Peacekeepers report mental health problems

Miles Wootten was diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) in 2005.

Professor David Forbes is the head of the Phoenix Australia Centre for Post Traumatic Mental Health in Melbourne.

He said peacekeeping veterans can face special challenges.

"Combat soldiers, they can go in and they have got more opportunity for taking action, to address the situations they find themselves in," he said.

"But, with peacekeepers, the rules of engagement are more restrictive.

"So, sometimes they can't intervene, at times where, if it were a combat operation, they might."

Professor Forbes says a study has shown the mental health challenges faced by peacekeepers when they return home.

"In the study we did, looking at mental health outcomes for peacekeepers, 30 per cent reported diagnosable mental health problems," he said.

"The most common problems were post traumatic stress disorder, alcohol and substance use problems and depression, so rates of about 16 per cent for PTSD, about 12 per cent for alcohol abuse and about 7 per cent depression.

"And these were about two-and-a-half times the rate for gender age match control group."

Some of the former Australian peacekeepers feel they have been forgotten and their service in Rwanda is still not properly recognised.

"It can be quite devastating, [it can] diminish their experiences, for those who might say, 'It wasn't a war', 'Why are you affected?'" Professor Forbes said.

"I think those things can have a big psychological impact."

'You've got no right to judge'

Miles Wootten wants Australians to understand what the peacekeepers did in Rwanda.

He says some veterans from other wars still look down on the troops who cleaned up after the genocide.

"Everyone else went to war and walked away," he said.

"We cleaned it. Come back and see me when you've cleaned one, mate.

"I've actually said that to a person, 'Come back and see me, when you've cleaned one'.

"You've got no right to judge anything we did here. I'm very proud."