Budget to focus on funding more at-home aged care

Updated 2 May 2018, 21:45 AEST

Cutting the waiting list for older Australians needing aged care in their own homes will be a focus of next week's federal budget.

More than 100,000 people are waiting for an aged care package, which provides up to $50,000 to spend on a range of services at home, rather than needing to move to a nursing home.

Most of those people are waiting for one of the two highest-level packages and the delay can be for more than a year.

Some of that group have been given a lower level of services as an interim measure, which means they receive either $8,000 or $15,000 a year.

Federal Labor has been highlighting the plight of people with dementia who are among those with the need for high-level services.

ABC News understands the budget will focus on about 60,000 people who have been approved for support but have not received any funding.

Aged Care Minister Ken Wyatt has described home care as an "absolute priority".

"As a Government, we have heard very clearly from senior Australians across the country that they want to receive aged care services in their homes," Mr Wyatt told the National Press Club.

Demand for home services growing

The demand for services at home is growing much faster than for places in residential aged care facilities.

Canberra pensioner Val Dobson, who has bad arthritis and heart problems, waited a year for her home care package to be approved.

"It's just very frustrating and quite disturbing that you can't get on doing what you want to to get life running smoothly — especially as you get older and you don't understand a lot of what's going on," she said.

She wants the Government to come up with a plan to fix the problem, and provide more funding in next week's budget.

"I just think the Government should get their finger out and get moving," she said.

The growing demand has prompted a recommendation for the Government to temporarily switch some nursing home allocations to home care places.

Sector expectation for older Australians to pay more

However, the review of aged care report prepared for the Government last year warned it is not easy to accurately measure the demand for aged care places.

The report said:

While accurate assessments of demand are yet to be developed, the available evidence, including advice from sector stakeholders, reliably shows two things: There is a need for more high-level care at home

Meeting projected future demand will need additional investment by government beyond that currently planned

But funding that will be a test for the Government, which already spends $20 billion a year on aged care.

Within the sector, there is an expectation aged Australians will be asked to pay more.

Leading Age Services Australia's Sean Rooney said: "Part of the cost of providing care for older Australians needs to be met by the people receiving those services."

Council of the Ageing's Ian Yates said: "We have a situation where either the Government has to pay more, or the users of the service has to pay more, or probably some of both."

The clear preference for older people to stay in their own homes rather than move to a nursing home has increased the demand for respite services for family members who have been caring for them.