Emmanuel Macron thanks Malcolm Turnbull and his 'delicious wife' Lucy

Updated 2 May 2018, 17:25 AEST

In a slightly awkward end to a press conference, the French President thanks Malcolm Turnbull and his "delicious wife" Lucy for their hospitality during his trip to Australia.

French President Emmanuel Macron likely had food on the brain when he thanked Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and his "delicious wife" Lucy for their hospitality.

Mr Macron, who arrived in Sydney last night, gave a joint press conference with Mr Turnbull at Kirribilli House this afternoon.

He mostly switched flawlessly between French to English as he was quizzed by reporters from both countries.

But at the end of proceedings, Mr Macron proved it's not so easy to give a press conference in your non-native language.

Mr Turnbull noted the French President had to rush off to a lunch with the French community in Sydney.

"For the French gastronomy, for the French winery," Mr Macron replied, before thanking the Prime Minister for the "perfect organisation" of the trip.

"I want to thank you for your welcome — thank you, and your delicious wife," he said.

"Thanks to you and Lucy, thanks to you very much, Mr Prime Minister."

The "delicious wife" comment was quickly noticed and shared on social media, with many putting it down to a mistranslation.

It's not the first time awkward — or plain wrong — words have been used by a political leader.

Last year, then-White House press secretary Sean Spicer appeared to mispronounce Mr Turnbull's name — more than once — during a press conference in which he stressed Donald Trump's "tremendous respect" for the Australian PM.

"He has ensured that while he has respect for the Australian people, respect for Prime Minister Trumble, that we do not pose a threat to the United States of America," Mr Spicer said, spawning a trending topic on Twitter and a "Malcolm Trumble" parody account.

A few months later, news agency Reuters called the Prime Minister "Brian Trumbull" in an article.

And in 2014, Steven Marshall — now South Australia's Premier, but back then leading the state Liberal Party in opposition — told reporters the state should vote for Labor at the ballot box.

ABC/AAP