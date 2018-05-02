Fact check: Is Australia's tax to GDP ratio lower now than it was throughout the Howard years?

Updated 2 May 2018, 6:55 AEST

Former secretary of the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet, Michael Keating, says that Australia's tax to GDP ratio is lower now than it was throughout the Howard years.

The claim

The Federal Government has all but confirmed it will be delivering personal income tax cuts in the upcoming May budget.

At the same time, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull says he remains committed to his $65 billion company tax cut plan, despite failing to secure the numbers needed in the Upper House.

While the political focus has been on lowering the tax burden, there are those who argue Australia should in fact lift taxes to avoid a looming budget crisis.

Among them is Michael Keating, a former top bureaucrat who headed the departments of Employment and Industrial Relations, Finance, and Prime Minister and Cabinet during the 1980s and 1990s.

In a recent book, Fair Share: Competing Claims and Australia's Economic Future, Mr Keating and co-author Stephen Bell argue the ratio of tax to gross domestic product, or GDP, should be lifted by 1 percentage point per decade over the next 30 years to avoid a budget blowout linked to the ageing population.

In an April 17 interview on ABC RN Breakfast, host Fran Kelly put it to Mr Keating that "the Government is constantly telling us our tax to GDP ratio is too high, that it was lower in the Keating-Howard years …"

Mr Keating said: "It's lower now than it was throughout the Howard years, that's just as a matter of fact."

Is he correct? RMIT ABC Fact Check examines the data.

The verdict

Mr Keating's claim checks out.

At no stage "throughout" the Howard years was the tax to GDP ratio lower than the current 21.6 per cent.

However, it is important to note that the comparison is somewhat clouded by the July 1, 2000 introduction of the GST, a federal tax which replaced several state-based taxes.

On Treasury's current forecasts, the tax to GDP ratio is predicted to rise in coming years to levels well above the Howard years.

However, Fact Check does not consider these forecasts, which will almost certainly be amended due to new policy decisions and changing economic conditions, to undermine Mr Keating's claim.

The extent to which tax cuts are in Australia's best interests is a different question, and not the subject of this fact check.

Testing the claim

In his interview, Mr Keating was asked about the years when Paul Keating and John Howard led the federal government.

This context suggests he was referring to federal taxes, leaving out state and local government taxes that are largely beyond the control of the Commonwealth.

Federal Treasury's Mid-Year Economic and Fiscal Outlook, 2017-18, released in December 2017, includes the actual tax to GDP ratio for 2016-17, as opposed to future forecasts.

This was the most up-to-date figure available at the time Mr Keating made his claim for the tax to GDP ratio "now".

It shows the Federal Government collected $379.3 billion in taxes in 2016-17, equivalent to 21.6 per cent of Australia's GDP during that year.

The question is, therefore, whether the tax to GDP ratio was lower than 21.6 per cent at any point "throughout" the years Mr Howard was prime minister.



The Howard years

The budget figures cannot be neatly applied to the "Howard years", because they are only published once a year and correspond to financial years.

The Coalition won the March 2, 1996 election, with Mr Howard sworn in as prime minister nine days later on March 11, less than three months before the end of the financial year.

The Coalition lost the November 24, 2007 election, with Labor's Kevin Rudd sworn in as prime minister on December 3, 2007, almost half way into the financial year.

Based on the recommendation of experts contacted by Fact Check, the "Howard years" will be measured on the basis of "budgets delivered" by the Coalition.

For a newly elected government, a first budget typically presents the first major opportunity to recalibrate taxation policy, although tax collection is, to some degree, subject to the vicissitudes of local and international economic conditions.

Hence, the Howard government delivered 12 budgets, the first being the 1996-97 budget (delivered in August 1996), the last being the 2007-08 budget (delivered in May 2007).

What the figures show

When the Howard government took office during the 1995-96 financial year, the tax to GDP ratio was 21.9 per cent.

As can be seen from the graph, the tax to GDP ratio was not below the current 21.6 per cent in any of the 12 years for which Mr Howard delivered a budget, starting in 1996-97.

The tax to GDP ratio was at a low of 22.3 per cent in 1997-98 and 1998-99, and reached a high of 24.3 per cent in 2004-05 and 2005-06.

The comparison is somewhat complicated, as independent economist Saul Eslake notes, by the July 1, 2000, introduction of the 10 per cent goods and service tax.

This Howard-era policy reform saw several state-based taxes scrapped and replaced with the GST (a federal tax), with the revenue then handed back to the states.

This had the effect of boosting the federal tax to GDP ratio.

Treasury also notes that changes to accounting practices, such as a shift from cash to accrual accounting in 1998-99, could have affected its historical series.

In its latest budget update (see pages 263-4), for example, it warns these changes "can affect the comparability of data across years, especially when the analysis is taken over a large number of years".

Treasury also notes in its budget update that it undertakes revisions to its historical figures to "improve accuracy and comparability through time".

Actual figures versus forecasts

On the latest predictions, contained in Treasury's 2017-18 mid-year budget update, the tax to GDP ratio is expected to rise sharply from 2017-18 onwards to reach 23.8 per cent by 2020-21.

For example, the tax to GDP prediction for the current financial year, 2017-18, is 22.5 per cent. This is higher than the first three years during the Howard era.

Fact Check does not consider these projections to undermine Mr Keating's claim, first because he referred to the tax to GDP ratio "now" (which Fact Check has taken to mean the latest actual figure available), and secondly because Treasury's predictions will almost certainly be revised in the May 8 budget and in subsequent budgets.

The Government, has, for example, confirmed since the mid-year update was published it will not be proceeding with a 0.5 percentage point increase to the Medicare levy previously announced (and included in last year's budget) to help fund the National Disability Insurance Scheme previously to apply from next financial year. And it has all but confirmed further income tax cuts.

It is also worth noting that the Coalition, in the 2014 budget, announced it would cap the tax to GDP ratio at 23.9 per cent of GDP, promising to cut taxes to prevent any breaches of this ceiling.

It described this figure as "the average tax to GDP ratio of the years following the introduction of the GST and prior to the global financial crisis (from 2000-01 to 2007-08 inclusive)".

This cap has been built into Treasury's longer term forecasts, contained in its Intergenerational Report.

What the experts say

The Grattan Institute's Budget Policy and Institutional Reform Program Director Danielle Wood said Mr Keating was "absolutely right".

Ms Wood pointed out that the average level of taxation during the Howard era (1996-97 to 2007-2008) was 23.6 per cent, above the 21.6 per cent last financial year and the 22.5 per cent estimated for the current financial year.

"From Howard's second term to the end of his government (2000-01 to 2007-08) the tax to GDP ratio was 23.9 per cent. This was boosted by high income and company tax revenues during the mining boom."

Ms Wood said this average figure had taken on an "almost mythical level of significance", with the Coalition promising not to let the tax revenue exceed 23.9 per cent of GDP over the next ten years.

"My concern with both the proposed income and company tax cuts is the Government is giving away the hypothetical surplus before it materialises.

"The projected surplus relies on a series of optimistic assumptions: strong wages growth, healthy growth in profits, government spending restraint, and no cuts to income taxes. Even if some of those end up happening there are still a lot of downside risks. And even modest income tax cuts make a substantial dent in the bottom line."

Independent economist Saul Eslake said at one level Mr Keating was "absolutely right", although he pointed out the situation during the Howard years was complicated by the July 1, 2000, introduction of the GST, which replaced a range of state-based taxes, leading to a break in the series.

However, Mr Eslake said he did not believe Mr Keating's assertion invalidated the argument for tax cuts, with bracket creep — where workers are pushed into higher tax brackets as nominal wages rise — set to push the tax to GDP ratio up in coming years under the existing tax rates.

Professor Ross Guest, from Griffith University's Business School, also said Mr Keating's statement was correct.

But he pointed out that "typical" wage earners had felt the pinch of higher taxes as a share of incomes, highlighting Treasury figures showing gross personal income tax rising from 9.1 per cent of GDP in 2009-10 to 10.3 per cent 2017-18.

"So their disposable income after inflation and tax has further declined," Professor Guest said.

Principal researcher: Josh Gordon

