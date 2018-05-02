Israel's claims about Iran's nuclear weapons program rejected as IAEA releases statement

Updated 2 May 2018, 16:40 AEST

The world's nuclear watchdog effectively rejects Israel's claims Iran lied about its nuclear activities, referencing a report showing, "no credible indications of activities in Iran relevant to the development of a nuclear explosive device after 2009".

The documents unveiled by Benjamin Netanyahu reveal nothing new, the IAEA said. (Credit: Reuters)

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said documents released by Israel about Tehran's nuclear weapons program do not reveal anything new.

It cited one of its own reports, from 2015, that identified some Iranian activities in 2003, "relevant to the development of a nuclear explosive device".

"These activities did not advance beyond feasibility and scientific studies, and the acquisition of certain relevant technical competences and capabilities," the IAEA said in a statement.

"The same report stated that the Agency had no credible indications of activities in Iran relevant to the development of a nuclear explosive device after 2009.

"Based on the director-general's report, the board of governors declared that its consideration of this issue was closed."

Israel presented evidence it said showed Iran had continued gathering nuclear knowledge after it signed the 2015 agreement with the US and other world powers, to curb its nuclear program.

In a theatrical presentation on Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu unveiled a trove of documents he said were proof Iran had lied about its nuclear weapons program.

Mr Netanyahu dramatically pulled the covers off several shelves of files, as well as CDs and other evidence he said showed Iran had lied about its nuclear weapons program.

He also presented pictures and videos purporting to show secret, historic Iranian nuclear facilities, as well as Iranian plans to develop atomic weapons.

The files purportedly referred to a secret Iranian project, codenamed Amad, which Mr Netanyahu said had been ostensibly shelved in 2003, but secretly continued "in the field".

'Iran lied': Netanyahu

"Iran's leaders repeatedly deny ever pursuing nuclear weapons," he said.

"Tonight, I'm here to tell you one thing: Iran lied.

"First, Iran lied about never having a nuclear weapons program. 100,000 secret files prove it did.

"Second, even after the deal, Iran continued to preserve and expand its nuclear weapons knowledge for future use.

"Third, Iran lied again in 2015 when it didn't come clean to the IAEA as required by the nuclear deal.

"After signing the nuclear deal in 2015, Iran intensified its efforts to hide its secret files.

"In 2017, Iran moved its nuclear weapons files to a highly secret location in Tehran."

Mr Netanyahu called on Washington to jettison the nuclear agreement before it comes up for renegotiation or re-ratification on May 12.

US President Donald Trump has long criticised the 2015 deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPA), which aims to restrict Iran's nuclear program in exchange for an easing of sanctions.

Mr Trump has threatened to pull out of the agreement altogether.

'Iran has fully complied with its commitments'

Europe's top diplomat for Security and Foreign Policy also rejected Israel's claims.

Federica Mogherini said there was no proof that Iran had broken its side of the deal.

"The IAEA have released 10 reports certifying that Iran has fully complied with its commitments," she said.

"If any party and if any country has information of non-compliance … it can and should address and channel this information to the proper, legitimate, recognised mechanism."

France and the UK also said Iran had adhered to its commitments under the JCPA, and the deal should remain in place.

Iran has branded Mr Netanyahu a "notorious liar".

The Foreign Ministry in Tehran said the Israeli leader had nothing to offer but lies and deceit.

ABC/wires