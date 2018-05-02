Malka Leifer's lawyer secures two-week delay in extradition case

Updated 2 May 2018, 20:00 AEST

Former Australian school principal Malka Leifer fronts Jerusalem's District Court on an obstruction of justice case, with the judge ordering a two-week delay in order to receive more evidence.

Accused paedophile Malka Leifer is brought into court where an Israeli judge will decide whether to hear the extradition case simultaneously with the local charges of obstructing justice. (Credit: ABC)

Malka Leifer's extradition case in Jerusalem's District Court has been put over until May 16.

Ms Leifer's lawyer, Yahuda Fried, argued the defence had not received all of the evidence into her obstruction of justice case, successfully earning the two-week delay.

The prosecution says it will now hand over all of the evidence in relation to the investigation of whether Ms Leifer lied about being too unwell mentally to go through an extradition trial.

Near the end of today's proceedings, Ms Leifer's guards said she was unwell, and she was escorted from the courtroom before proceedings finished.

Israeli-Australian victims rights advocate Manny Waks said he was encouraged despite the delay.

"Malka Leifer's day of reckoning is getting closer, and we welcome that," Mr Waks said.

He also welcomed the judge's refusal of Ms Leifer's lawyer's request that she be released into house arrest as the case continues.

"The victims have said they are breathing a sigh of relief now that she's in jail," he said.

Ms Leifer remains in custody in a high-security women's prison near Tel Aviv.