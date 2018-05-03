Archibald Packing Room Prize: Jimmy Barnes portrait picked as winner

Updated 3 May 2018, 11:55 AEST

Sydney painter and first-time finalist Jamie Preisz wins the Archibald Packing Room Prize for his portrait of Jimmy Barnes.

The announcement means Archies season has kicked off at the Art Gallery of NSW, with the unveiling of the 58 finalists for this year's Archibald Prize for portraiture — Australia's oldest and arguably most popular art prize.

The Packing Room Prize represents the "layperson's" point of view and has been awarded annually since 1991 by the gallery's head packer.

As Archibald curator Anne Ryan told ABC's 7.30 program earlier this week: "It's a bit more akin to what our everyday visitors might appreciate and enjoy."

The head packer and his team choose the winner from amongst all entries to the Archibald — but with the head packer holding 52 per cent of the vote, it is largely a matter of personal taste.

Former head packer Steve Peters told 7.30 the criteria is that "the work has to be good" and "the subject should be someone that everyone knows".

Preisz said of his sitter: "He's not just a rock musician, he's part of the cultural fabric of Australia. He is iconic."

The packer's choice gets $1,500 — but artists often call it the "kiss of death", as no winner has ever gone on to win the Archibald itself.

But Barnes himself is pleased with the portrait.

"You might look at me and think, this guy's no oil painting, but Jamie's proven that wrong," Barnes said.

