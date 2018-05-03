Chart of the day: White men dominate Archibalds winners list

Updated 3 May 2018, 16:25 AEST

Only once in the history of the Archibald Prize — in 2016 — has gender balance of artists on the list of finalists reached parity. This year sees a return to near-parity with 27 women among the 58 finalists.

However, the Archibald winner is rarely painted by or depicting a woman.

Even more unbalanced than gender is ethnicity. Just three non-Caucasians are represented in the winning ranks (as either subject or artist) since the prize was first awarded in 1921.

This year's winner will be announced on May 11.

