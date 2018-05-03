Chinese company claims to have broken world record with 1,374 dancing drones

Updated 3 May 2018, 11:55 AEST

The drones spell out Chinese characters and shapes about the city of Xi'an during a 13-minute light performance, but not all of the aircraft light up.

A Chinese drone manufacturer claims to have broken the world record for the most unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) simultaneously airborne.

EHang sent 1,374 drones soaring above the city of Xi'an to perform a 13-minute light show.

The lit-up aircraft spelled out Chinese characters, the date and shapes such as camels and a flower.

However, Hong Kong-based newspaper, the South China Morning Post, reported the event was "an epic fail" as some of the drones failed to illuminate.

Video of the event shows small gaps in some of the displays.

The Guinness World Record for the most UAVs simultaneously airborne is held by technology company Intel.

The company broke the previous record with their performance at the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games, which used 1,128 drones to form the Olympic rings.