Gonski 2.0 would overburden already stretched teachers

Updated 3 May 2018, 7:20 AEST

It seems Gonski's future education is not vastly different to the education provided today. (Credit: ABC licensed)

This week, teachers were met with the news that Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has given full support to the findings of David Gonski's most recent report, Through Growth To Achievement (aka Gonski 2.0).

For teachers it's a disconcerting feeling, almost insulting, to return home from a day in the classroom only to discover, via the evening news, that your job — your profession — is potentially about to undergo a major overhaul.

It's also terrifying. Teachers already feel exhausted, burnt out and utterly unable to implement another raft of imposed changes, particularly when every other change they've endured in the past decade has seemingly done more harm than good: student performance is at an all-time low on international measures of achievement and up to 50 per cent of newly graduated teachers leave the profession within the first five years.

Gonski 2.0 devil in the details

There is much to unpack in Gonski 2.0 and teachers will no doubt approach it with caution. Certainly they will applaud the report's admission that earlier national reforms (NAPLAN, the My School Website and national teaching standards) have done nothing to stop declining student achievement. However, as every teacher knows with anything endorsed by our politicians — the devil will be in the details.

The report suggests our education system is currently locked in an ineffective industrial-era model. Put simply, this model is based on a one-size-fits-all method of teaching (and learning) that focuses primarily on academic achievement.

Gonski 2.0 proposes a need to shift to a framework better suited to the modern world. Without doubt, teachers will agree (please Mr Gonski, tell us something we don't know). What remains unclear is what a 21st century education would look like. Apparently, it's not vastly different to the education provided today.

The report proposes, among other things, that a contemporary model of education would include "tailored learning plans". According to Gonski 2.0, individualised plans will provide more focused and personalised learning experiences.

Certainly, no teacher would disagree. Meeting the needs for each individual learner is a key premise of good teaching.

What David Gonski and his associates do not seem to understand is that teachers have been struggling to do this very thing each and every day.

Teachers and students are longing for learning experiences that focus on need and interest — and teachers know precisely how to do this. They already have a plethora of tools such as contracts and matrices that bring together learning taxonomies, the syllabus and student's interest and result in unique learning programs that are challenging and engaging.

But in order for tailored programs such as these to be successful, they require time. Students and teachers need time to engage in topics, time to talk about concepts and time to explore new ideas and revise misconceptions.

Time is the commodity that's slipping away — crowded out by continual assessment, NAPLAN preparation and layers of administration.

Ultimately, teachers are desperately trying to find time for their students within an overloaded curriculum that is now powered by data and assessment, further impacting the quality of time spent with individuals.

Tailored learning plans already exist

Before Gonski 2.0 is "implemented", teachers need to be assured that significant changes will be made to their existing workload and working structure to allow time for tailored learning to be delivered effectively.

For secondary teachers individual learning programs would create an insurmountable workload. Imagine four different classes per day, with each student requiring a unique, tailored plan. The result is in excess of 100 different plans — and an exhausted teacher trying to teach across them all.

Many primary school teachers are already battling with tailored learning plans. Individual "learning progressions" have recently been established to supposedly improve NAPLAN results and these are, of course, tied to funding.

"Learning progressions" attempt to monitor and track individual student's progress over seven competencies every five weeks. Across a class of some 27 students, this becomes a 40-hour working week in and of itself.

This is not good teaching or good learning. This is an administrative burden that takes teachers further away from their students and their needs.

When does the teacher get time to teach? And furthermore — how will the individualised learning proposed in Gonski 2.0 be any different?

There are many other facets purportedly designed to lead us to a 21st century model of education. There's a suggested online assessment regime to provide continuous real-time measurement of student progress.

While this does sound efficient and will certainly contribute to the data pile, it is yet another reminder to teachers that their understandings and knowledge of each and every student isn't valued and isn't good enough.

There's also mention of a "unique student identifier" to track students from year to year and place to place. Again, the idea seems administratively convenient yet one must wonder about the impact of treating a child as just another number.

Gonski 2.0 just industrial model re-badged

So it seems the proposed new model for education will still be driven by the same old engine: data, accountability, outcomes, and ultimately the economy. Rather than bravely stepping into the 21st century of education and removing layers of standards and assessment, Gonski 2.0 is just another re-badged industrial model still obsessed with assessment, accountability and academic achievement.

Comments from both the Federal Education Minister and Prime Minister continue to echo this industrial-era which favours outcomes and achievement over curiosity and engagement.

Birmingham's vision for Gonski 2.0 sees every student "stretched to the maximum of their capabilities" while Turnbull emphasises the "very competitive world" our students need to "excel" within.

If policymakers continue to hold strongly to these ideals of competition and perfection, our education system will remain beholden to an outdated, economy-driven industrial model, no matter how many times Gonski reviews it.

Gabrielle Stroud is a freelance writer, novelist and former teacher.