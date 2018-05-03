Liberal backbencher Julia Banks challenged to live on Youth Allowance payments after 'insulting' comments

Updated 3 May 2018, 0:30 AEST

Liberal backbencher Julia Banks is challenged to live on $40 a day, after saying the current Youth Allowance is sufficient, and a proposal to increase the figure amounts to "socialism".

Julia Banks claimed she could live on the current Youth Allowance — and has now been challenged to do so. (Credit: ABC)

Could you live on $40 a day?

Liberal backbencher Julia Banks says she could, and now she is being challenged to do exactly that by someone doing it for real.

Sherri Prendergast, 22, has been on Youth Allowance, worth $400 a fortnight, for six years.

"If you make more money than what people on Newstart are getting, I'd challenge people to do it, see what it feels like," she told AM.

"If you've never had to worry about whether or not you can get something as simple as toilet paper, then you're not going to know what it's like."

The challenge comes after respected economist Chris Richardson labelled the rate of unemployment benefits as "unnecessarily cruel" and called for Newstart and Youth Allowance to be raised by $50 a week.

Ms Banks told ABC Local Radio Melbourne the suggestion amounted to "socialism" and it was possible to live on $40 a day.

"I could live on 40 bucks a day knowing that the Government is supporting me with Newstart looking for employment," she said.

Following the comments, talkback listeners accused her of being "insulting" and "out of touch".

"I am certainly not," she said.

"I speak to constituents every day and all I can say is the dignity of having a job and finding work is what our policy is about."

Ms Prendergast said she has been unable to find a job where she lives in Hobart, despite attaining several vocational certificates and doing volunteering work.

Life between fortnightly Youth Allowance payments is precarious and requires meticulous planning to avoid disaster.

"The first week, you find you normally have enough to do what you need to do, but the second week is usually hell," she said.

She buys in bulk at the supermarket for the fortnight ahead and pays her sister, who she lives with, $100 in rent.

After that, tough choices are made, such as how much phone credit to buy on her prepaid mobile.

"You have to pre-plan if you need to get credit and if something shows up out of nowhere like a job interview, if you haven't organised for that, you can't do it," she said.

She also has regular problems paying for treatment for chronic anxiety and depression.

"I've definitely had weeks and months where I haven't been able to afford it," she said.

"I also have asthma and I have had to go without Ventolin because I haven't had the money that fortnight."

She thinks it would be good if Ms Banks and other politicians had a better understanding of what that is like.

"It kind of makes me wonder when was the last time that she was living off $400 a fortnight," she said.

"I kind of hope someone in that kind of a position really does learn what it's like."