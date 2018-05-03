National Australia Bank to sell MLC as another bank flees wealth management

Updated 3 May 2018, 9:15 AEST

Another big bank concedes wealth management is not compatible with its core business as NAB decides to sell MLC after 18 years.

NAB has decided to sell its MLC wealth management and superannuation business. (Credit: Reuters)

NAB has become the latest bank to retreat from the wealth management business, announcing it will sell MLC.

The decision follows ANZ's exit from most of its wealth advisory and insurance businesses and the CBA undertaking a study to float its Colonial First State Asset Management arm.

Over the years, the big retail banks have struggled to integrate wealth businesses into their core operations and the "holy grail" of successful cross-selling products has never really been found.

The scandals bubbling up from wealth management and financial advice divisions at the banking royal commission has only hastened the bank's decision to retreat.

The decision was announced as NAB unveiled a half-year net profit of $2,583 million, a marginal 1.5 per cent lift on last year.

Underlying cash earnings — the bank's preferred measure of profit — were $2.77 billion for the half, down 16 per cent on last year and marginally down on expectations.

NAB chief executive Andrew Thorburn said the need to simplify the bank, rather than events at the royal commission. were behind the sale.

MLC is one of Australia's oldest wealth managers, tracing its origins back to the Citizens' Assurance Company in the 1880s.

NAB bought the insurance, superannuation and financial adviser from Lend Lease in 2000 for $4.6 billion, which was then one of the biggest takeovers in Australian corporate history.

More to come.