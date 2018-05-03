St Kilda defender Dylan Roberton ruled out for AFL season due to unexplained heart problems

Updated 3 May 2018, 14:15 AEST

The St Kilda defender has had a device implanted in his chest as doctors work to figure out why he collapsed against Geelong.

Doctors are running further tests to get to the bottom of Dylan Roberton's heart problems. (Credit: AAP)

Dylan Roberton is unlikely to play in the AFL again this year as doctors attempt to find what caused the St Kilda player's mid-game collapse against Geelong.

The defender, who spent the night in hospital following his collapse off the ball at Kardinia Park in round four, said doctors were unsure of the cause of his heart rhythm problems and he would require further tests.

"There's a rhythm problem going on in my heart on the electrical side of things, we're still not sure why it happens, so I'll still be out for the meantime," he said.

"I probably won't be back again this year but I am hoping at the end of this three months to get back to exercising and hopefully finish off the year back training with the boys."

Dylan said further testing and monitoring, which has involved a device being implanted in his chest, would take about three months.

"[It's] sort of like the size of a battery, just in my chest. It just feeds in what my heart is doing to the doctors and all their computers so they'll be able to pick up what's happening," he said.

"With the testing, they'll be able to put all that information together and make a decision going forward."

AAP