Bill Cosby, Roman Polanski expelled from Academy of Motion Pictures

Updated 4 May 2018, 5:45 AEST

Bill Cosby and Oscar-winning director Roman Polanski are expelled from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the Academy Awards presenters say.

Bill Cosby has been convicted on three counts of aggravated indecent assault. (Credit: Reuters)

The Academy said Cosby and Polanski were expelled "in accordance with the organisation's Standards of Conduct".

Cosby was found guilty of sex crimes.

Polanski in 1977 admitted to having unlawful sex with a 13-year-old girl in Los Angeles.

Reuters