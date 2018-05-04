Hawaii bans sunscreens with chemicals that damage coral reefs, but Australia reluctant to follow

Updated 4 May 2018, 20:35 AEST

Hawaii is on track to ban the sale of sunscreens containing two common chemicals, because of the damaging impact those chemicals have on their coral reefs — but Australia is reluctant to follow suit.

There have been concerns for some time about the impact of chemicals oxybenzone and octinoxate on coral reefs. (Credit: ABC)

Hawaii has become the first US state to ban the sale of sunscreens containing two common chemicals because of their damaging impact on coral reefs.

But there is far less enthusiasm for a similar ban in Australia, with some experts questioning the evidence behind Hawaii's decision.

The chemicals oxybenzone and octinoxate are found in some of the most popular sunscreens used around the world.

There have been concerns for some time about their impact on coral reefs.

Hawaii's decision was partly based on a report from 2015.

Ruth Gates from the Hawaii Institute for Marine Biology explained its significance on Hawaiian television at the time.

"The temperature is not good right now, it's high, corals are bleaching in response," she said.

"You add on a pollutant like the ones found in sunscreen, and what you end up [with] is a perfect storm."

Australian authorities not convinced

But back home, authorities and health bodies are not nearly as enthusiastic about banning these sunscreens.

"It's still a matter of balancing our planet health with human health when we know that two out of three Australians will develop skin cancer in their lifetime," Cancer Council Australia CEO Sanchia Aranda said.

Professor Aranda said there was still no conclusive scientific evidence the chemicals caused coral bleaching.

"If there was evidence for marine damage strongly and the TGA, who regulates sunscreen and the chemicals that go into sunscreen, believed that it was harmful, then we would also seek to support that," she said.

Professor Aranda said Australia was already moving towards eliminating the chemicals from sunscreens.

Cancer Council products no longer contain oxybenzone, which is related to allergies, and it is phasing out octinoxate.

Professor Aranda said the Cancer Council was reviewing the formula for "classic zinc" to remove the chemical, and it had already been discontinued in the lip balm.

"[But] we can't say what's in other sunscreens," she said.

"We suspect that there certainly will be a lot of other sunscreens that contain those two products."

'Banning sunscreens is a little bit overkill'

Professor Terry Hughes from James Cook University has led research into the recent bleaching events on the Great Barrier Reef.

He said previous studies looking at the impact of these chemicals on coral were limited to high concentrations of the chemicals in small environments.

"In the real world, and on a coral reef, the concentrations are much much more dilute," he explained.

Professor Hughes said the real issues affecting coral reefs were climate change and vegetation management.

He said politicians and policy makers tended to deal with relatively easy problems.