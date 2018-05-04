Hollywood given $140m incentive to shoot blockbusters in Australia

Updated 4 May 2018, 20:05 AEST

Filmmakers will be able to claim rebates from a $140 million pot of taxpayer money for choosing to make their movies in Australia under a formalised "location incentive" announced ahead of Tuesday's budget.

A pale creature with spikes coming out of its back hovers over a bloody body, in the 2017 film Alien Covenant. (Credit: ABC)

Hollywood studios now have an extra $140 million incentive to choose Australia as a film location.

The Federal Government has formalised financial sweeteners already given to foreign movie makers to come to our shores.

Currently, productions like Pirates of the Caribbean which shoot in Australia, can tap a 16.5 per cent rebate on all money spent here, but from next year, qualifying foreign productions will be able to share in $35 million a year.

Details are sketchy about how the four-year scheme, to be detailed in next week's federal budget, will operate, but the funds will be capped, unlike the current scheme.

Projects will compete for the money, but a government source said specific criteria and the application process were yet to be worked out.

The announcement was made by Foreign Minister Julie Bishop, who has in recent years taken on the film industry as a special project.

"We have a highly skilled workforce that can compete with the best in the world, but in order for us to remain competitive, we needed this additional incentive, and I'm delighted that this will mean more jobs," she said at the announcement on the Gold Coast.

In 2015, Ms Bishop boosted the location rebate for Ridley Scott to make his movie Alien: Covenant in Australia, as well as other Hollywood projects.

At the time, the local industry welcomed the gesture, but there has since been lobbying for a more consistent approach, especially by the Queensland screen industry which is heavily dependent on offshore productions.

The Screen Producers Association (SPA) welcomed the announcement.

"At least 10 per cent of our workforce is employed on these productions and [so they] rely on a robust, solid and successful local industry built up over decades," SPA chief executive Matt Deaner said.

Veteran producer Nick Murray expressed caution. He said the current suite of screen-production offsets was finely calibrated and changes made without considering home-grown productions could hurt the fragile industry.

Australian filmmakers plead for government funding

The world's biggest annual international film festival begins next week in Cannes, France, where, for four consecutive years, selectors have overlooked Australian movies.

The Cannes Film Festival is a forum where historically Australian movies like Samson and Delilah and Ten Canoes have been feted.

At the box office, local films are also faring poorly, although there is also the occasional breakout success.

Australian filmmakers have been pleading with the Government to step up funding and protection for local productions.

Late last year, they launched a Make it Australian campaign that gained little traction.

Now, even the boss of peak screen funder Screen Australia has delivered a sharp rebuke to the country's film industry.

"Do I think the [Australian] industry is doing enough for itself? No," chief executive Graeme Mason said.

Mr Mason has presided over three funding cuts to his organisation, amounting to $50 million over four years.

Screen Australia's high-profile chief operating officer, Fiona Cameron, recently resigned and Mr Mason, whose contract is up at the end of this year, has not committed to continuing in the role.

"That's a discussion to be had. I'm more worried about day-to-day at the moment [and] getting through Cannes," he said.

"The entire sector worldwide is going through huge [change].

"I've been in the business 30 years and I've never seen it like this where you have fundamental changes in every area."