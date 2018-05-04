Macquarie boss Nicholas Moore cemented as highest paid executive after $2.6b full-year profit

Updated 4 May 2018, 12:50 AEST

Australia's biggest investment bank's full-year profit jumps more than 15 per cent as offshore earnings soar, cementing chief executive Nicholas Moore as Australia's highest paid executive with a total remuneration of $18.9 million.

While the big retail banks struggle to grind out even flat profits, Australia's biggest investment bank is flying, posting a record $2.6 billion full-year profit.

The result is 15 per cent higher than last year and comfortably beat analysts' expectations.

The corporate advisory and financing arm, Macquarie Capital, was the standout performer with earnings up 45 per cent, largely due to increased activity in energy and infrastructure projects in Australia and the US.

The Asset Management business also reported strong earnings growth, up 10 per cent, with a solid increase in funds-under-management only partially unwound by adverse currency movements.

The local retail banking and financial services arm, which has not been drawn into the banking royal commission, benefited by lending growth driving up earnings by 9 per cent.

Macquarie's exposure to global markets has helped it avoid the sluggish revenue growth of local banks.

Almost two-thirds of Macquarie's earnings now come from overseas.

Executives enjoy a big pay day

The record result will shower benefits on senior staff at the so-called "millionaire's factory".

The executive's profit pool has increased by 5 per cent to a record $100 million.

It cements chief executive Nicholas Moore as Australia's highest paid executive with a total remuneration of $18.9 million, up from $18.1 million in 2017.

Macquarie's head of Asset Management and heir apparent to the top job, Shemara Wikramanayake, saw her package jump from $15.3 million to $16.7 million last year.

Mr Moore said the 2018 result highlighted Macquarie's global platform and diverse business mix, as well as the bank's ability to adapt to changing conditions.

"This built on a foundation of a strong balance sheet, surplus capital, robust liquidity and a conservative approach to risk management," Mr Moore said in a statement to the ASX.

Part of that surplus capital was returned to shareholders, with a 12 per cent increase in the full-year dividend to $5.25 per share.

One thing that did go down was the company's effective tax rate, dipping to 25.7 per cent from 28.1 per cent in 2017.

Investors were impressed by the result, with Macquarie jumping 2.3 per cent to a fresh record high of $110.20 a share on opening.