Orbiting, ghosting, the slow fade: are online dating trends hurting our mental health?

Updated 4 May 2018, 11:55 AEST

Online dating trends such as orbiting and ghosting could cause damage to people on the receiving end, a relationships expert says.

It is a truth universally acknowledged that dating in the online world is harder to navigate than hiking the Inca Trail to Machu Picchu.

And much like the staggering amount of Tinder selfies snapped at the ancient archaeological site, online dating buzzwords are being unearthed left, right and centre.

The latest phrase sliding into DMs (direct messages, for non-millennials playing along) around the globe is "orbiting", coined by a writer at New York lifestyle website Man Repeller.

Orbiting has been defined as an ex who is no longer conversing with you in person, but is engaging with all your content on social media.

Flinders University sociologist and senior lecturer in social work Dr Priscilla Dunk-West has heard of the phrase but believes it is not much cause for concern.

"It's the idea that people have had this close connection, then for whatever reason, someone has backed away, but they're still connected through social media — so they're in each others' orbit," she said.

It follows other buzzwords like "ghosting" (suddenly and unexpectedly cutting off contact from someone you dated) and the "slow fade" (a slower, less overt retreat than ghosting).

Dr Dunk-West said trying to make sense of online dating terms was new, but the acts they described were just like face-to-face situations occurring in the dating world for years.

"For example, for millennials, people who have always had the internet growing up, this is not so alarming," she said.

"[These buzzwords] help to explain an experience that might be a little perplexing — it's easy to say 'he's ghosted me' to explain the situation to friends. It's a way of describing that experience.

"It's the technology that's shifting, not the way we interact.

"If you think about traditional face-to-face dating, or even friendships, people go through phases where they're close, then they back away from each other.

"This case of 'orbiting' is perhaps even a little nicer than ghosting … you still want to be involved in someone's life, but not in an intimate way."

Online dating trends could 'harm resilience and self-worth'

As any millennial knows, for better or worse, social media connects us. But in this case, would it be healthier for people to channel Disney classic Frozen and just "let it go?"

Adelaide relationship and dating expert Jane Donovan said yes, believing that orbiting could be detrimental to someone's mental health.

"I'm always on the lookout for things that undermine people's resilience and self-worth, and orbiting is something that can cause confusion in people," she said.

Ms Donovan said when a woman is in a relationship, she releases the hormone oxytocin, which plays a role in bonding with a partner.

"It's not something that disappears overnight when there's a break-up, so they see a photo of their ex and release oxytocin — and they feel close to that person again," she said.

"We see women take longer to get over relationships than men, and that's one reason why: when they see the person orbiting, it pokes those emotions.

"That 'game playing' can affect a person's resilience and self-worth, holding them back from more positive relationships."

So if it is happening to you and you do not like it: what do you do?

"The first step is to put your big boy or big girl pants on and say, 'This has ended, we need some time to move on, I'm deleting you on social media for a little while'," Ms Donovan said.

"You need to have that responsible conversation, because just blocking them can hurt their resilience and self-worth, too."