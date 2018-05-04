Python picks on wrong possum after mother scratches, bites snake to free its baby

Updated 4 May 2018, 11:55 AEST

A hungry carpet python bites off more than it can chew when a midnight snack of a baby possum is thwarted by its mother wrangling her infant free from the reptile's grasp.

The mother possum bit and clawed her way to victory. (Credit: Audience submitted)

A determined mother possum has saved its baby from the grasps of a hungry carpet python in a short struggle caught on camera in a Queensland backyard.

Mackay woman Christine Birch Williams had just finished work about 11pm on Thursday when she heard a noise in her backyard.

"I looked up and watched as a carpet python had just taken a baby possum from the back of its mother," Ms Williams said.

"I grabbed my camera and started taking photos."

Her six photos depict the baby possum well and truly wrapped up by the python, with the mother possum leaping into action, clawing and biting the reptile.

Eventually the python releases its prey.

Photos of the melee went viral on Facebook after they were shared by The Snake Catcher 24/7 Sunshine Coast.

"As hard as this would be to watch … this is all a part of nature," snake catcher Stu McKenzie wrote.

"Would I interfere and save the baby if I was there at the time? Hard to say.

"In one hand it would be horrible to watch, on the other hand the snake has earnt his meal."

Opinions were divided among the comments.

"Leave it be, nature is what it is. Nature doesn't do it to be cruel and malice its the natural instinct to survive," Samii Lawson wrote.

"I could not of just watched without helping the possum," Jill Patterson said.

Ms Williams said she did not even think of intervening.

"I was more fascinated with the battle," she said.

Ms Williams said once the fight was won, the possums took off.