Triple-0 outages affecting NSW, Victoria and WA after cable cut

Updated 4 May 2018, 6:50 AEST

Telstra says there are still intermittent interruptions to triple-0 calls in New South Wales, Victoria and Western Australia after a cable was cut in NSW earlier today.

Telstra says there are still intermittent interruptions to triple-0 calls in New South Wales, Victoria and Western Australia after a cabled was cut in NSW earlier today.

"We're working closely with emergency services in those states," Telstra said in a tweet.

Telstra said a cable between Orange and Bowral was cut by an "unknown party" at 2:05am, causing "intermittent voice mobile connection interruptions in NSW, Victoria, South Australia & Queensland".

"Routers impacted by the cable cut were restored about 4:50am today and services progressively returned to normal. A @Telstra fibre repair crew has been dispatched," Telstra tweeted.

Police in New South Wales say some calls are now getting through, but are urging people to call the Police Assistance line on 131 444 if their call to triple-0 fails.

The NSW Rural Fire Service said it had not had any issues with emergency calls overnight.

Queensland Police tweeted that it was aware of issues in other parts of the country, but was still receiving triple-0 calls.

More to come.