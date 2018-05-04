Triple-0 outages affecting NSW, Victoria and Western Australia after cable cut

Updated 4 May 2018, 8:00 AEST

Telstra says there are still intermittent interruptions to triple-0 calls in New South Wales, Victoria and Western Australia after a cable was cut in NSW earlier today.

Not all calls to the triple-zero emergency line are going through. (Credit: ABC)

Check your state below.

Telstra said the cable between Orange and Bowral was cut by an "unknown party" at 2:05am, causing "intermittent voice mobile connection interruptions in NSW, Victoria, South Australia & Queensland".

"We're working closely with emergency services in those states," the telco said in a tweet.

"Routers impacted by the cable cut were restored about 4:50am today and services progressively returned to normal. A @Telstra fibre repair crew has been dispatched."

Gerard Hayes, the secretary of the Human Services Union in NSW, said there needed to be a full investigation into the matter.

"It's quite an unforgivable situation that we find ourselves in," Mr Hayes said.

"People's lives will be put at risk because of this. People ring (triple-0) when they are in a situation that is really dire.

"The government should be on top of this. The government stands up for the triple-0 number consistently and tells people (they) should call triple-0 when they have problems.

"Well the fact of the matter is what's the point of calling triple-0 when it's not answering."

New South Wales

NSW Police are experiencing "ongoing intermittent issues".

People should call the Police Assistance line on 131 444 if their triple-0 call fails.

NSW Rural Fire Service had no issues with emergency calls overnight.

Victoria

Ambulance Victoria is experiencing issues with some calls to triple-0.

"Victorians calling triple-0 who don't get through the first time keep trying," Ambulance Victoria tweeted.

Victoria Police said it had been getting calls all night but was investigating further.

Western Australia

Calls to WA Police are still getting through but some people are having trouble connecting with St Johns Ambulance (SJA).

People who cannot reach SJA on either the landline or mobile can request to speak to police and the police will direct an ambulance to the emergency.

The Department of Fire and Emergency Services was also impacted but is now back online.

Queensland

Queensland Ambulance said it was not aware of any problems of people calling them on triple-0.

Queensland Police said there had not been any issues.

South Australia

South Australia Police said it was receiving calls but anyone experiencing issues with triple-0 should call 131 444.