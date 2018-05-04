Triple-0 outages affecting NSW, Victoria, SA and WA cable damaged in suspected lightning strike

Updated 4 May 2018, 9:40 AEST

Telstra says damage to a cable that is disrupting triple-0 calls in New South Wales, Victoria, South Australia and Western Australia is consistent with a lightning strike.

There are still intermittent interruptions to emergency calls in New South Wales, Victoria, South Australia and Western Australia.

Queensland Police said there had been some issues on the Sunshine Coast but the problem did not appear to be widespread.

Victoria's Emergency Services Commissioner, Craig Lapsley, said the issue appeared to be resolved in Victoria.

"It's back up, we're seeing all calls in Victoria being received," he told ABC Radio Melbourne.

"It's a national system that routes you to your location, so in that sense we were a little lost about how an outage in New South Wales has a big impact across other states, including Victoria."

The disruption has also affected several hundred traffic lights in Victoria.

VicRoads said the affected traffic lights were operating but their normal sequencing could be changed, which may cause traffic delays.

Telstra earlier said the cable between Orange and Bowral in NSW was cut by an "unknown party" at 2:05am, causing "intermittent voice mobile connection interruptions".

"Routers impacted by the cable cut were restored about 4:50am today and services progressively returned to normal. A @Telstra fibre repair crew has been dispatched," the telco said in a tweet.

Telstra later tweeted a photo of the cable pit, which it said had "significant fire damage consistent with lightning strike".

"We're working to restore services ASAP and are sorry for service interruptions," it said.

"Current impact mostly in NSW and some interruptions in Vic, SA and WA."

Gerard Hayes, the secretary of the Human Services Union in NSW, said there needed to be a full investigation into the matter.

"It's quite an unforgivable situation that we find ourselves in," Mr Hayes said.

"People's lives will be put at risk because of this. People ring (triple-0) when they are in a situation that is really dire.

"The Government should be on top of this. The Government stands up for the triple-0 number consistently and tells people [they] should call triple-0 when they have problems.

"Well the fact of the matter is what's the point of calling triple-0 when it's not answering."

New South Wales

NSW Police are experiencing "ongoing intermittent issues".

People should call the Police Assistance line on 131 444 if their triple-0 call fails.

NSW Rural Fire Service had no issues with emergency calls overnight.

Victoria

Ambulance Victoria is experiencing issues with some calls to triple-0.

"Victorians calling triple-0 who don't get through the first time keep trying," Ambulance Victoria tweeted.

Victoria Police said it had been getting calls all night but was investigating further.

Queensland

Queensland Ambulance said it was not aware of any problems of people calling them on triple-0.

Western Australia

Calls to WA Police are still getting through but some people are having trouble connecting with St Johns Ambulance (SJA).

People who cannot reach SJA on either the landline or mobile can request to speak to police and the police will direct an ambulance to the emergency.

The Department of Fire and Emergency Services was also impacted but is now back online.

South Australia

South Australia Police said it was receiving calls but anyone experiencing issues with triple-0 should call 131 444.

ACT

Police and emergency services are receiving triple-0 calls. Anyone who cannot get through should call 131 444.