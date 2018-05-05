Budget 2018: Get ready for the Santa routine we haven't seen in 11 years

Updated 5 May 2018, 7:35 AEST

Very little of Scott Morrison's third budget has leaked so far, but we know exactly the sort of pre-election budget we'll see on Tuesday.

They started calling the 2018 federal budget a pre-election budget weeks ago.

That hasn't been based on any inside information or actual leaks.

Compared to many previous budgets, very little of Scott Morrison's third budget has leaked.

Sure, there have been plenty of strategic "drop" announcements. And there was even the not-so-strategic Santa outing by Nationals leader Michael McCormack.

But what has made commentators so confident Scott Morrison will hand down a "pre-election" budget this year is not the expectation that a federal election is imminent but budget mathematics — and political reality.

The shifting rules of budgets

For the past two or three years, it was clear that, around now, the Government would be compelled to give us all a tax cut. It was certain, as Andrew Peacock once famously said, as night follows day

And it is all thanks to a rule about government revenue as a proportion of GDP. The Government declared early on that revenue as a proportion of the economy would never rise above 23.9 per cent of GDP.

And if it doesn't give us tax cuts on Tuesday, that cap will be breached.

(We are supposed to now forget another rule the Coalition used to ram down our throats, which was the mathematical equivalent of its attack over debt and deficits. This rule was that the Government's budget strategy would aim at surpluses of 1 per cent of GDP. That has now been pruned back to 0.5 per cent of GDP in the budget forecasts).

Beyond the shifting rules of the budget, there are some more straightforward political considerations: the Government is behind in the polls, and its only current tax policy is to give tax cuts to that currently wildly popular demographic "the big end of town".

Also, while a federal election might not be imminent, we are facing the prospect of up to five by-elections during the remainder of 2018, mostly thanks to the High Court but also due to the decision of a West Australian Labor MP that he and his family couldn't hack the travel.

How did we get here?

There is a lot to say about where we have ended up on the economics, the budget, and politically on budget eve 2018.

But what is perhaps just as interesting is where we have come from.

It is now 11 years since we had the sort of election budget we will see on Tuesday night.

It might not feel like it because the cliche about "pre-election" budgets is about as predictable in budget coverage as "carrots and sticks", "sweeteners" and "rabbits out of the hat".

But think about it … economic circumstances in 2010, 2013 and 2016 were such that politicians were not just financially, but politically, constrained from the Santa routine, or at least the Santa rhetoric.

The Santa routine

In 2010, a newly installed prime minister, Julia Gillard, was desperately trying to show her responsible fiscal credentials amid the controversy of the mining tax. Her treasurer, Wayne Swan, was trying to maintain a respectable budget bottom line as revenues collapsed in the wake of the global financial crisis.

Yes, Labor had locked itself in to big-spending projections in the midst of the GFC in 2009.

But this only made it politically harder to shovel out any new largesse in 2010, pursued politically as Labor was by a Coalition leader attacking on "debt and deficits".

The story was very similar in 2013. A Labor government that knew it was going to lose was primarily focused on trying to lock in some signature reforms as a legacy. And the state of the budget meant those big-spending measures that would mostly come into force four years into the future — around now.

That gave Labor the double satisfaction of being able to say it had locked in its measures but also leave a fiscal time bomb for an incoming Abbott government.

Malcolm Turnbull felt just as constrained in 2016. He and his Treasurer Scott Morrison had been consumed with undoing the political catastrophes Tony Abbott and Joe Hockey had unleashed in the 2014 budget.

So there hasn't been much clear air, let alone money, to make a splash in a budget since John Howard and Peter Costello condemned their successors — and us — to tax cuts which economists far and wide describe as unsustainable, and as a result, burgeoning levels of foreign debt.

Cash splash can backfire

It is worth remembering just how much the two men — now regarded as the great economic managers — splashed out in the dying days of their government.

Having announced tax cuts worth $36.7 billion over four years in the 2006 budget, the Coalition announced a further $31.5 billion of cuts in the 2007 budget.

At the time, commentators wondered out loud about the political wisdom of this, given an election was still months away and the gratitude of voters has a notoriously short memory.

But the commentators did not know what the government knew: it was going to have another, even bigger round of tax cuts on the first day of the 2007 election campaign, another $34 billion over four years.

In fact, the largesse — topped by a few more gazillion of spending promises at the official campaign launch — actually saw the Coalition's economic credentials start to crumble under the weight.

The opposition leader, Kevin Rudd, was able to make a virtue out of parsimony and announce the big spending had to stop.

And with that, the huge spending promises that had dominated the politics of the previous couple of decades, as far as cash in the hand went, came to an end.

Governments haven't reined in spending

It is interesting to reflect that, even without the big promises, we don't seem to be a lot further advanced in our national discussion about the budget.

Even without the temptation to just let the spending rip, at election time, governments of both sides have not been able to really rein in the spending. Governments of both sides have changed the goal posts when things have got a bit politically tight.

So here we are in 2018. The Government will next week offer us some tax cuts — and hopefully they will actually be reasonably well targeted and help lift the incomes of those many millions of Australians who have been struggling in an era of low wage growth.

Last year's budget, as Paul Keating noted at the time, also saw the Coalition effectively concede the Labor argument on many aspects of the role of government.

But the government that offers them will be a very different one from the Coalition who hounded its opposition out of government over a debt and deficit "crisis".

The Coalition will be telling us on Tuesday night it has dealt with the deficit. But it has become a lot more relaxed about dealing with the debt.

Laura Tingle is 7.30's chief political correspondent.