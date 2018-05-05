Twin girls found in NSW after alleged abduction by mother from north Queensland

Updated 5 May 2018, 9:55 AEST

A Queensland father thanks police for helping find his 11-year-old girls, who were allegedly taken by their mother from outside their Townsville school four years ago.

Australian Federal Police (AFP) have found two 11-year-old twin girls allegedly taken by their mother from outside their Townsville school in north Queensland four years ago.

Bronte and Isabella Watter were seven when they disappeared in 2014.

Their disappearance happened after their parents' marriage failed.

After four years of searching and the offer of a reward, there was a breakthrough on Friday when AFP officers found the twins on the New South Wales mid-north coast.

Their 46-year-old mother, Cassie Watter, was arrested on an outstanding Queensland arrest warrant for the offence of child stealing.

Ms Watter appeared in Taree local court on Friday and is to be extradited to Queensland to face the Brisbane Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Their father, Michael Watter, posted on social media that it was best news possible that the girls had been found.

He thanked police for their work in locating his daughters and for those who supported the search effort.