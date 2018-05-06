Budget 2018: Treasurer Scott Morrison says tax cuts won't be 'mammoth'

Updated 6 May 2018, 12:45 AEST

Federal Treasurer Scott Morrison is expected to announce a plan to reduce income taxes when he steps up to the despatch box on Tuesday night, but is dousing any expectations of a big windfall.

Treasurer Scott Morrison is expected to promise tax cuts to Australians earning less than $87,000. (Credit: ABC)

Federal Treasurer Scott Morrison has warned Australians not to expect "mammoth" tax cuts in next week's budget.

Mr Morrison is expected to announce a plan to reduce income taxes when he steps up to the despatch box on Tuesday night, but the timing and scope of the tax relief has not yet been revealed.

The Government has made it clear that Australians earning less than $87,000 are likely to get a tax cut first, potentially as soon as July this year.

Mr Morrison confirmed this morning that low and middle-income earners would be the first priority — but he was quick to douse any expectations of a big windfall.

"I'm not going to pretend these are going to be mammoth tax cuts or anything like that," Mr Morrison told Channel Nine.

"They will be what's affordable, they will be real, and they will be within what the budget can afford."

Mr Morrison is also expected to promise the Government will cut both tax rates and tax thresholds for wealthier Australians, but only over the longer term.

On Sky News, Finance Minister Mathias Cormann indicated Australians in the higher tax brackets would have to wait for a tax cut.

"What I can say to you is that we will be prioritising low and middle-income earners in the first instance, but there will be a phased approach moving forward," Senator Cormann said.

"We do recognise that high-income earners are carrying a very significant tax burden in our economy today."

The Government's coffers have been swelled by a pick-up in revenue, particularly in company tax.

That has fuelled speculation the Coalition will unveil several big ticket spending promises in an effort to win over voters.

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack turbo-charged that speculation when he compared Mr Morrison to Santa Claus and predicted he would hand down "goodies" in the budget.

But Senator Cormann insisted the Coalition would match any spending promises with spending cuts.

"To the extent we've had to make decisions to increase spending on higher priority areas, as we have done in previous budgets, we have more than paid for that with spending reductions in other parts of the budget," he said.

"So policy decisions on the spending side of the budget have not added to the budget bottom line."

Labor says Morrison's approach leaves economy vulnerable

At the moment the budget is due to return to surplus in 2020-21.

The Coalition wants that surplus to reach 1 per cent of GDP, but the Treasurer would not commit the Government to a specific timeline to reach that target.

Shadow Treasurer Chris Bowen said Mr Morrison's approach left the economy vulnerable.

"What he is saying is he is happy for future generations to pay down the debt, and also saying he is happy for the budget surplus just to be around half a per cent of GDP, 0.5 per cent of our economy," he told Insiders.

"It is like leaving the surplus as a cork bobbing around on the ocean of international economic uncertainty. We need strong surpluses."

Mr Bowen argued Labor could deliver larger surpluses — as well as tax cuts — because it did not want to slash tax bills for large corporations.

With the budget only two days away, the Government is continuing to roll out targeted spending announcements.

It has promised to set up a new taskforce and roll out new laws to crack down on the illicit tobacco trade — predicting that will generate another $3.6 billion in revenue for the Government over four years.

It has also pledged an additional $34 million for the counselling charity Lifeline, as well as promising to list the spinal muscular atrophy drug Spinraza on the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme.