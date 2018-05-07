Bob Hawke admitted to hospital 'for some minor tests'

Updated 8 May 2018, 11:50 AEST

Australia's former prime minister Bob Hawke is admitted to a Sydney hospital, but his representatives assure he is fine and his condition is nothing more serious than the "wobbles".

Mr Hawke's spokeswoman said reports that he was suffering from pneumonia or a stroke were false.

"He has neither of those conditions," she said.

A Labor representative told the ABC the 88-year-old former Labor leader is "fine" and "just in hospital for some minor tests, nothing serious".

The representative said his condition was nothing more serious than "the wobbles".

The former Labor leader was last seen in public at the swearing-in ceremony of former deputy prime minister Kim Beazley as Western Australia's Governor last week.

He was in a wheelchair at the time.

In 2011, Mr Hawke was treated for a bout of pneumonia at Sydney's Saint Vincent's Private Hospital.

He had felt unwell after returning from a trip to China.

Mr Hawke was the Australian prime minister from 1983-1991, leading the party to four consecutive electoral victories.

During his time in office a historic accord between Labor and the Australian Council of Trade Unions was signed, giving Australians provisions like Medicare and superannuation.

Mr Hawke previously worked as a union official.

He rose to prominence around the same time as television and was quick to take advantage of its power, with frequent appearances on the platform in the 1960s and 70s.

He drew attention late last year for his opinions on the same-sex marriage postal survey, estimated to cost $120 million, calling it the worst economic decision since federation.