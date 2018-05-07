Crewman still missing from charter boat off central Queensland

Updated 7 May 2018, 9:05 AEST

There is still no sign of a crewman who went missing from a charter boat off the central Queensland coast on Sunday morning.

The Night Crossing had 17 passengers and four crew on board at the time. (Credit: ABC licensed)

The 35-year-old man from the Sunshine Coast was part of the crew of the 23-metre Night Crossing.

Four crew members and 17 passengers were on board the 23-metre MV Night Crossing, which operates out of Gladstone.

Sergeant Mark Dean said the man was last seen at 2:00am on Sunday and was reported missing at 4:00am at Swain Reefs, 200 kilometres north-east of Yeppoon.

"There are four crew members and 17 passengers on board a 23-metre vessel out of Gladstone — I believe it's a fishing trip, a fishing charter," he said.

A search by four planes and three boats throughout daylight hours on Sunday failed to find any trace of the man.

A police boat was sent out from Yeppoon and searched throughout the night.

The search resumed today using three boats, but no planes.

Sergeant Dean said search conditions were very difficult with rain squalls and 20 knot winds.

He said there was virtually no dry land in the area.

"It's basically all the reef out there — there are some parts of the reef that come out of water at low tide late, but nothing significant," he said.

The company said on its website it offered six or seven-day charters departing from Gladstone marina every Friday afternoon.