Former prime minister Bob Hawke admitted to hospital

Updated 8 May 2018, 0:10 AEST

Australia's former prime minister Bob Hawke is admitted to a Sydney hospital, but his representatives assure he is fine and his condition is nothing more serious than the "wobbles".

Mr Hawke's spokeswoman said reports that he was suffering from pneumonia or a stroke were false.

" … he has neither of those conditions," she said.

A Labor representative told the ABC the 88-year-old former Labor leader is "fine" and "just in hospital for some minor tests, nothing serious".

The representative said his condition was nothing more serious than "the 'wobbles'".

Mr Hawke was the Australian prime minister from 1983-1991, leading the party to four consecutive electoral victories.