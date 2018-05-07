Pakistan's Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal wounded in suspected assassination attempt

Updated 7 May 2018, 5:10 AEST

A 22-year-old attacker is arrested after opening fire at one of the Pakistan Government's most senior figures at close range, leaving Ahsan Iqbal with a bullet wound to his arm.

Pakistan's Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal has been wounded in an apparent assassination attempt, officials say, an incident likely to heighten political tensions ahead of general elections expected in late July.

Junior Interior Minister Talal Chaudhry said Mr Iqbal was hit by a bullet in his arm in the attack in Narowal district, his constituency in central Punjab province.

"The minister luckily survived. Thank God he is out of danger," Mr Chaudhry said.

Senior police officer Imran Kishwar said the 22-year-old gunman fired at the minister at close range

The attacker was arrested immediately after the shooting, officials said.

Mr Iqbal, a senior member of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party and a staunch ally of ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif, is one of the most senior figures in government and PML-N.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi "strongly condemned" the attack on Mr Iqbal and called for an immediate report into the incident by the chief of police in the vast Punjab province.

A senior government source said early information suggested Mr Iqbal was returning from a meeting with a Christian group, though in his constituency there are other minority groups.

"We are not sure whether it has got anything to do with the motive," the government official said.

"We will know only after investigation of the attacker."

Militant attacks in Pakistan have fallen sharply over the past few years, but Islamist militants continue to pose a threat and carry out assassinations.

In the past politically-motivated attacks have also been a feature of political life in Pakistan.

Reuters