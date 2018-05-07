Sydney and Melbourne property prices predicted to fall by up to 4 per cent

Updated 7 May 2018, 13:20 AEST

The Sydney and Melbourne property markets were supposed to experience a boom in 2018, but a previously optimistic property analysis firm reverses it's earlier forecast tipping a 4 per cent drop.

Housing prices in Sydney and Melbourne are tipped to fall by as much as 4 per cent this year, according to the latest report from property analysis firm SQM Research.

This is a major reversal of its previously rosy forecast — that Australia's two priciest cities would see their prices surge by at least 4 to 8 per cent.

SQM says the Sydney and Melbourne property markets are overvalued by at least 45 per cent, based on its comparison of nominal aggregate incomes to housing prices.

It expects "this overvaluation to wind down somewhat over an extended period of time".

Its new downgraded forecasts for five capital cities are;

Sydney -4 to 0 per cent

-4 to 0 per cent Melbourne -3 to 1 per cent

-3 to 1 per cent Darwin -5 to 0 per cent

-5 to 0 per cent Brisbane 0 to 3 per cent

0 to 3 per cent Canberra 1 to 4 per cent

But its forecast for Adelaide (0 to 4 per cent), Hobart (8 to 13 per cent) and Perth (1 to 4 per cent) remains unchanged.

Deteriorating conditions

SQM's managing director and author of the report, Louis Christopher, said there were major indicators that led to his change of mind.

"Leading indicators such as auction clearance rates, total aggregated property listings and asking prices suggest further deterioration in market conditions in recent weeks," Mr Christopher said.

The number of Sydney property listings has surged by 34 per cent over the year. He noted they are "now at similar levels recorded in 2011 — a point in time when Sydney dwelling prices fell 3 per cent for the year".

Despite that, Sydney's auction clearance rates have fallen to the low-to-mid 50 per cent range, Mr Christopher observed.

He said "the clearance rate may have dropped further to below 50 per cent" in late April.

"These are levels which, historically, have translated into price falls."

Sydney vendors have also had to capitulate and lower their asking prices (-1.1pc for houses, and -0.6pc for units), which will likely lead to a "negative pricing result" for the June quarter.

Mr Christopher observed weaker trends in the Melbourne market, but said it was "a little stronger than Sydney".

"Asking prices, after rising at year-on-year levels of up to 22 per cent, have slowed in pace to an annualised rate of 5 to 7 per cent."