Budget 2018: Aged-care sector gets $1.6b to assist older Australians with services in their own homes

Thousands of older Australians will be able to avoid moving into nursing homes and instead access at-home care, with $1.6 billion earmarked for the sector in the federal budget.

More aged care places have been promised to provide older Australians with services at home.

The budget provides $1.6 billion over four years for 14,000 people to stay in their homes rather than nursing homes.

"Just because you're getting older does not mean you should surrender your dignity or your choices," Treasurer Scott Morrison said.

The funding boost means close to 74,000 people will be able to access home care packages by mid-2022.

The sector has been arguing for up to 25,000 extra places to deal with the backlog of people either waiting or using packages that do not have the full range of services they need.

A Government loans scheme to allow older people to borrow against some of the equity in their home will be extended.

That is an indication that older people will be expected to be prepared to cover some of the costs of living longer themselves, as well as relying on Government funding packages.

Mental health among older Australians also a focus

For those who are in a nursing home, the Government is promising $83 million to address the drastic shortage of mental health services in residential aged care facilities.

Helping to deal with depression and loneliness among residents will be the main focus.

The Government notes that men over 85 have the highest risk of suicide of all age groups.

There is also $20 million for mental health nurses to support older people still living at home who are isolated and at risk.

Improving quality in the scandal-ridden nursing home sector will be a focus, with $50 million to help providers meet new standards as well as the establishment of an already flagged Aged Care Quality and Safety Comission that Health Minister Greg Hunt calls a "tough cop on the beat to ensure older Australians receive the best possible care".

Aged care for Indigenous people will be boosted with $105 million to improve access in remote communities.

And $40 million will go towards urgent building and maintenance work for aged care providers in regional, rural and remote areas.

The Federal Governent has also moved to address a chronic shortage of palliative care in nursing homes with a $33 million package.

Aged care will be easier to navigate for families

Understanding the aged care system has been one of the bugbears for older people and their families, the budget package allocates more than $60 million to make the MyAged Care website easier to use.

The Government promises to simplify the forms required to apply for services and it is running trials to help people "navigate" through the system.

It will spend $7 million testing different ways to help people understand the system before determining the best option.

The ageing plan comes with a message that people should be planning for their older years sooner.

It includes online checks for people at 45 and 65 to gauge their skills, finances and health so they can prepare better.

They are encouraged to keep working longer with a message that staying in the workforce "for as long as they want" is "laying the foundation for a secure retirement".

Employers who hire people 50 and over can be eligible for a wage subsidy of up to $10,00.

And there is up to $2,000 towards training for mature workers.

The plan extends to keeping older people on the sporting fields too, with $23 million for local sporting clubs to physical activity programs aimed at people 65 and older.

