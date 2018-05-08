Budget 2018: It's a carrot and stick budget for business

Updated 8 May 2018, 20:00 AEST

Businesses are set to benefit from extended instant tax deductions, new infrastructure and public investment funds, but some will face tighter tax rules, tougher enforcement and a cut to R&D incentives.

Businesses are set to benefit from extended instant tax deductions, new infrastructure and public investment funds, but some will face tighter tax rules, tougher enforcement and a cut to research and development incentives.

With the Government sticking to its 10-year plan to reduce company taxes for all businesses from 30 to 25 per cent — a plan currently stalled in the Senate — its budget measures for business are split between boosts and burdens.

Given that it is not splashing extra cash on the business sector, the Government is seeking to reward those businesses investing in new equipment or research and technology, while punishing those seeking to minimise their tax.

Treasurer Scott Morrison summed up his approach to business taxation in his budget speech.

"Taxes should be lower, simpler and fairer, but taxes must also be paid," he told Parliament.

"Honest and fair businesses and taxpayers are being ripped off by those who think they are above paying tax."

The single biggest plank of this approach is a crackdown on the black economy, where businesses under-report revenue, often through cash-in-hand work.

This will include outlawing cash payments above $10,000 made to businesses for goods and services from July 1, 2019.

Treasury is hoping to bring in $5.3 billion over the next four years by implementing the recommendations of the Black Economy Taskforce, targeting sectors where there is a high risk of income under-reporting.

Businesses will be required to report to the ATO payments to security providers, road freight transporters and computer system design and services, in addition to the previously announced requirement to report payments to cleaning and courier contractors, and the existing requirement to report payments to building contractors.

The Government expects to raise nearly $550 million in extra revenue from this measure.

It hopes to raise an additional $2.5 billion for the budget bottom line over four years by investing $319 million for the ATO to beef up its investigation and enforcement activities surrounding the black economy, including a new hotline where people can report cash-in-hand and "phoenixing" activity.

Phoenixing is where a business ostensibly shuts down, often owing creditors (sometimes including the tax office) money, but resumes trading with the same owner(s) under another name and company registration, leaving its creditors out of pocket.

Aside from additional enforcement, the Government is planning to introduce new phoenixing offences in corporations law, expand the personal liability of directors for a collapsed company's debts and limit the available avenues for directors to try and escape liability.

Government aiming for revenue gain of $400 million

The Government is also aiming for a revenue gain of $400 million over four years from tax reforms to limit foreign investors taking advantage of "stapled structures", a form of trust, to reduce their tax rate.

In addition, the Treasurer also said the Government is continuing to investigate the possibility of taxing digital revenues, especially those going to foreign multinationals.

"In a few weeks' time I will release a discussion paper that will explore options for taxing digital businesses in Australia," Mr Morrison told Parliament.

A continuing boost to small businesses is the extension of the instant tax write-off on spending under $20,000 for another financial year to June 30, 2019, at a cost of $350 million over the forward estimates.

Businesses will also benefit from up to $10,000 in wage subsidies for employers who take on certain older workers.

The Government is investing $1.3 billion through its Medical Industry Growth Plan to support Australia's medical technology, biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors.

It is also investing around $2.4 billion over a dozen years to boost Australia's research, science and technology capabilities.

While investing more in innovation through public technology infrastructure and medical research funds, the Government is scaling back research and development (R&D) tax incentives.

The Government says the incentive will be "better targeted" in response to a review of its effectiveness in promoting genuine R&D, saving the budget $2 billion over four years.

"We are refocusing the R&D tax incentive to give more support to companies that invest a higher proportion of what they spend in R&D, over and above what others would just do anyway," the Treasurer said in his budget speech.