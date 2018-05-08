Search

 ABC Radio Australia
Advanced search
Home \ News

Budget 2018: Where every dollar comes from, and how it's spent

Budget 2018: Where every dollar comes from, and how it's spent

Print

Budget 2018: Where every dollar comes from, and how it's spent

Updated 8 May 2018, 20:15 AEST
Andrew Kesper, Simon Elvery and Ben Spraggon

Explore an interactive breakdown of where the Government gets its money, how it's being spent, and what's changed since last year.

Budget 2018 — sliced, diced and visualised. (Credit: ABC) 

The budget — sliced, diced and visualised.

Topics:

Top stories

More top stories