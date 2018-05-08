The Phnom Penh Post: CEO and five staff quit Cambodia's last independent newspaper over interference

Updated 8 May 2018, 18:50 AEST

Former Phnom Penh Post editor-in-chief Kay Kimsong speaks with staff after being fired earlier today. (Credit: ABC licensed)

The Australian CEO and five senior staff at The Phnom Penh Post have quit in protest over editorial interference at Cambodia's last independent newspaper.

Key points: Editor-in-chief Kay Kimsong was fired for allowing a story on the paper's sale to run

Australian CEO Marcus Holmes resigned in protest over Kay Kimsong's sacking

Reporters Without Borders dropped Cambodia 10 places lower on its press freedom index

The Post was sold on Saturday by Australian mining magnate Bill Clough to a Malaysian PR firm with links to the Cambodian Government.

The fate of the 26-year-old newspaper is being watched closely amid wider repression of media and political freedoms in the lead-up to an election in July.

The first working day under its new owner descended into chaos, after a representative of the publisher asked for a story about the sale to be removed from the website.

"I resigned this morning because I was asked to take down The Post's story on its sale," wrote managing editor Stuart White in a short statement on Monday.

"I wasn't given a reason, and was only informed that it was a direct order from new management.

"The Post has always been fiercely protective of its independence, and I felt that the order was a sign that that may be in jeopardy going forward."

The new management then went through the ranks, but one after another the web editor, business editor and a senior journalist refused to take the story down.

"After being ordered to remove my story regarding the sale of the Phnom Penh Post from the website by new management, I refused and offered my resignation, which was accepted," tweeted business editor Brendan O'Byrne, who co-wrote the article with Ananth Baliga.

The paper's editor-in-chief Kay Kimsong was fired for allowing the article to run, promoting an impromptu staff protest.

Australian CEO Marcus Holmes resigned in protest over Mr Kimsong's sacking.

Photos posted to social media showed staff walking their editor-in-chief out of the building and hugging him farewell.

New owner says there are 'smells of malice'

Later in the day, the new owner — who had previously said through an associate that he was unavailable for two weeks — released a one-page statement.

"The above said article is a disgrace and an insult to the independence claim of the newspaper and borders on internal sabotage, which, I find extremely damaging to the guiding principle of the purchase and takeover of the Phnom Penh Post," wrote Sivakumar S Ganapathy.

He then listed seven points of contention, the first being his own name.

"The name of the new owner is wrong … it is reported as Sivakumar Ganapathy … in fact it is Sivakumar S. Ganapathy," he wrote.

"Factually there could be a dozen other Sivakumar Ganapathy (s)."

Mr Sivakumar questioned links made to the Malaysian and Cambodia governments, despite his company Asia PR naming them as former clients.

The website also said Mr Sivakumar "leads the Asia PR team in managing 'covert operations' for our clients".

"I also take the position that all the above smells of malice and an intention to invoke a connection aimed at tarnishing the good nature of the takeover," Mr Sivakumar wrote.

The beginning of the end for independence in Cambodia

Staff at The Post said the paper's new editor is Joshua Pueu, also Malaysian.

"Many staff have already resigned in protest … others are choosing to stay based on personal circumstances," said a statement signed by 23 staff, and released on Monday.

"Regardless, all the undersigned express our disgust for this decision made in contradiction to the values of a free press that our hardworking staff have upheld since 1992."

The remaining staff did manage to produce a newspaper for Tuesday.

"We are now down to zero editors [after] our last woman standing, Jodie DeJonge was deleted from our staff page and locked out of her email as she was penning her resignation letter," tweeted Quinn Libson, a reporter at The Phnom Penh Post.

On Tuesday morning, the article about The Post's sale was removed from its website.

Monday's dramatic walkout was decried as the beginning of the end for independence in Cambodia, where almost all the Khmer language media is directly controlled or heavily influenced by a political party — overwhelmingly the ruling Cambodian People's Party.

"This is blatant editorial interference by new Malaysian owner," said Phil Roberston, deputy Asia director at Human Rights Watch.

"[It's a] clear indication to expect the worst in terms of press freedom from this ownership change," Mr Robertson wrote.

Last month, Reporters Without Borders dropped Cambodia 10 places lower on its press freedom index, saying the county's media was "in ruins".