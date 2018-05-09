Budget 2018: Here's your verdict on where the money's going this year

Updated 9 May 2018, 14:25 AEST

Treasurer Scott Morrison unveiled the budget last night and there were quite a few gifts for voters.

Some of you felt like the tax cut money could have been better spent. (Credit: ABC licensed)

We asked our Messenger audience (why not join them?) about what they thought of it all. Here's what they had to say.

Some thought this was an election year budget

"This is an election budget which is politically motivated. It targets those most likely to be 'swing' voters." — Nathan H

"It sounds like a pre-election budget, and the excess revenue seem too good to be true. I don't understand how they plan to return us to surplus in only two years when they've doubled the deficit." — Zoe E

Half of you didn't like it (or the tax cut)

"No need for tax cuts should have increased Newstart and pensions and invested more in education." — Sue F

"Tax cuts are pretty pathetic for the massive cost." — Lawrence J

"Mental health increase is great. However the tax cut is worrying as I would have liked to have seen the Government put their savings to the side as overhead or to initiate national projects." — Alexandre P

"The money for tax cuts would be better spent on raising wages of teachers and nurses." — Leila M

"Tax cuts should have gone to infrastructure." — Kerry O

And didn't want the extra $10

"As a middle-income centre, $10 a week doesn't make up for high-income earners and especially large corporations failing to pay their fair share. I would rather not receive the tax break, have greater revenues raised through a more equitable tax scheme and that revenue being used to both support the most vulnerable, fix the NBN trainwreck the Coalition has given us, and put away to support the country during the next crash." — Huon L

"For such a minimal change to my back pocket, I'd rather see better saving for future, or real initiatives to make the country better. Tired of announcements of money being spend over five-year periods that are just meant to sound impressive." — Brendan

"No I am concerned at the withdrawal of even more support for the vulnerable, further cuts to foreign aid and the blatant vote buying." — Kerry Susan

Others thought an extra $10 wouldn't help much with the bills

"It won't help me every week to pay my bills." — Nikki S

"There's no increase in welfare payments. Up to $10 per week in tax cuts are swallowed up by petrol increases and utilities …" — Linda T

"It failed to address the shockingly low Newstart payment … I'm also not too keen on pensioners being encouraged to "borrow" against their homes. Plus, to conclude … what is there to assist the younger demographic, who are struggling? A $10 tax break, give me a break." — Kim V

And one of you thought it was just a 'people pleaser'

"Short-term people pleaser. Doesn't display true leadership." — Lou R

Some of you were on the fence

"I like that I may get a small lump sum in my tax return next year. I dislike the idea of people on high income getting the same tax rate as those earning below the median wage." — Cassie D

"Like the focus on the elderly, but critical and wary of the savings to big business and the presumption that this is going to trickle down to help everyday workers." — Sarah G

"I would've preferred a quicker return to surplus, but the tax cut for working class Australians and the money for the Barrier Reef and Lifeline is good." — James P

Or thought their wasn't much to get worked up about

"I like the tax cuts, but they are only there to win some early brownie points before the election. There is nothing substantial unless you're in the top tax bracket or a big business and about to get a tax cut." — Ryan A

"It's just a token gesture to appease the masses in preparation for elections." — Elizabeth S

But others were happy about the plan to return to surplus

"Early return to surplus without overspending." — Rob M

"Getting out of debt — very important! Nice to have a bit less tax to pay!" — Katharine W

And thought it was a breath of fresh air

"We are getting a tax break whilst having a realistic chance to reduce the nation's debt. Not saying it couldn't be better but it's a breath of fresh air compared to the ones we have had in recent years." — Dylan M

And you liked the wins for mental health, nursing homes and new super rules

"I really enjoy the investment the Government's made into mental health. Being a young person, it's the single biggest cause of death in my age group leading me to really appreciate the fact that there is now a concern with mental health on a federal level." — Julia J