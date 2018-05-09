Joel Wilkinson, former Gold Coast Suns player, takes action against AFL over alleged racial abuse, sexual harassment

Updated 9 May 2018, 14:15 AEST

Former Gold Coast Suns player Joel Wilkinson will begin legal action against the AFL, seeking compensation for alleged racial abuse and sexual harassment from AFL and Suns staff during his playing career.

Joel Wilkinson alleges he was subjected to discrimination and harassment by AFL and Gold Coast Suns staff. (Credit: AAP)

The legal action will be filed to the Human Rights Commission after talks with the AFL failed.

The case will allege Wilkinson was subjected to discrimination, vilification and harassment on both racial, sexual and religious grounds by AFL staff, the Gold Coast Suns, club officials and teammates, as well as opposition players and spectators.

The Sydney-born Wilkinson, who is of Nigerian descent, also alleges he faced racially motivated sexual harassment in the changerooms by other players on numerous occasions.

He is seeking compensation for loss of past and future wages as well as compensation for pain, suffering and humiliation.

Shine Lawyers' employment law expert Will Barsby said the AFL had failed in its duty of care and allowed mistreatment of Wilkinson to continue, despite repeated requests for help and support.

"In Australia playing AFL is a full-time job for many young people and like any job there are laws to protect your rights in the workplace," Mr Barsby said.

"The AFL isn't exempt from these laws just because it is a national pastime. Sport is a business, players are employees."

Wilkinson made his professional debut with the Suns in 2011 as a 19-year-old but was de-listed in 2013.

He was signed by the semi-professional Northern Blues for the 2014 VFL season in an attempt to be redrafted into the AFL.

His case alleges he was not offered future employment with the AFL, the Gold Coast Suns and other clubs because he spoke up about racism against him and due to his association with other players who were also subjected to racial discrimination.

"The AFL failed to protect Mr Wilkinson from vilification from his very first professional game," Mr Barsby said.

"They have let our client down and allowed the abuse to continue, it's cut short his career and he's been punished for speaking out about being shunned by clubs for his stance against racism.

"We wouldn't let this happen in any Australian workplace, why should the footy field or change rooms be any different?"

A spokesman for the AFL said there would be no comment at this stage, saying: "We will respond when we need to legally."

The Gold Coast Suns have been contacted for comment.