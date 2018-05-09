Rebekha Sharkie quits parliament over dual citizenship with more by-elections looming

Updated 9 May 2018, 13:10 AEST

Rebekha Sharkie has resigned from Federal Parliament, setting up a by-election for the South Australian seat of Mayo

Rebekha Sharkie has quit in the wake of today's High Court ruling. (Credit: ABC)

Centre Alliance MP Rebekha Sharkie has resigned from Federal Parliament, setting up a by-election for the South Australian seat of Mayo.

Ms Sharkie has quit in the wake of today's High Court ruling that Labor's Katy Gallagher was ineligible because she did not renounce her British citizenship in time.

Ms Sharkie says it is clear the ruling also applies to her and so she will stand aside and run at a subsequent by-election.

Three Labor MPs are also affected by the ruling — Justine Keay, Susan Lamb and Josh Wilson.

Attorney-General Christian Porter is demanding they also resign from Parliament today.

The High Court ruling means five federal by-elections in four States could be held late next month, all but one of them because of dual citizenship.

Mr Porter demanded Labor leader Bill Shorten tell the three ALP members in question to quit Parliament today.

The most marginal seat is Longman, held by Labor's Susan Lamb who has been under most pressure because the Government argues she is still a British citizen.

Ms Lamb won the seat on Queensland's Sunshine Coast by a margin of less than 1 per cent.

The LNP has not yet pre-selected a candidate for the seat. It is not expected former member Wyatt Roy would stand again.

Voters could also be sent back to the polls in Braddon in north-western Tasmania, which Labor's Justine Keay won from Liberal Brett Whitely in 2016.

Ms Keay has argued she took all the steps she could to renounce her British citizenship but the High Court decision leaves her position in doubt.

Rebekha Sharkie from the Centre Alliance Party — formerly the Nick Xenophon team — won the seat of Mayo from Liberal Jamie Briggs in 2016.

Her victory in the previously safe Liberal seat was the only Lower House win for the Xenophon team at the last election.

She is seeking legal advice about the implications of the High Court case for her own situation.

Ms Sharkie said she believed the her case was materially different to Ms Gallagher's.

But Mr Porter argued the High Court ruling meant there was no scope for further legal action and Ms Sharkie and the Labor MPs should all resign.

Two by-elections are looming in Western Australia.

Josh Wilson, who won the safe Labor seat of Fremantle in 2016, faces a question about his eligibility.

He was chosen by Labor after it dumped its previous candidate during the last election campaign, which is when he took action to renounce his British citizenship.

The fifth potential by-election is for the seat of Perth, where Labor's Tim Hammond announced last week he would resign for family reasons.