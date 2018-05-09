Search

Richard Marles says aid to Pacific 'essentially frozen' under Coalition Government

Updated 9 May 2018, 1:20 AEST
Chief foreign correspondent Philip Williams

Chief foreign correspondent Philip Williams get the reaction of opposition defence spokesman Richard Marles to the Government's budget.

Richard Marles says aid to Pacific 'essentially frozen' under Coalition Government (Credit: ABC) 

