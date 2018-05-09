Six killed in clashes between police and Islamists at Indonesia jail

Updated 9 May 2018, 20:45 AEST

The fighting broke out at a jail run by Indonesia's Mobile Police Brigade on the outskirts of Jakarta.

Six people have been killed in clashes between Indonesian police and Islamist militant prisoners at a high-security jail on the outskirts of the capital Jakarta, two security sources say.

Key points: Five police offers were killed in the riot and another officer is being held hostage

Police are still negotiating with the prisoners

IS claimed responsibility for the riot but Indonesian police deny the group is behind it

The jail in the Mobile Police Brigade (Brimob) headquarters in Depok houses high-risk terrorism convicts, as well as Jakarta's former governor, Ahok.

The ABC has confirmed five police officers and one inmate have been killed, and another police officer is still a hostage.

"Five of our colleagues died … one of our colleagues is still inside and being held hostage," national police spokesman Muhammad Iqbal said, adding that inmates were suspected to have taken weapons from the officers.

In a message carried on its Amaq news agency, the Islamic State group (IS) claimed responsibility for the incident and said 10 counter-terrorism officers had been killed.

Mr Iqbal denied IS was behind the attack or that it had been planned.

Mr Iqbal said a dispute had broken out with prisoners who objected to authorities making checks on food being brought into them.

He said police were still negotiating with the prisoners.

"We are securing the situation, containing inmates so this doesn't spread. We are still negotiating so that we don't have to go to the last resort," he said.

Five ambulances had left the jail and arrived at a police hospital, where six orange body bags were placed on stretchers, independent news website Detikcom reported.

The head of the police hospital did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Police officers maintained tight security around the jail on Wednesday (local time) and kept onlookers away from the entrance.

Last week anti-terrorism police arrested three militants suspected of planning an attack on three other police buildings in West Java.

IS sympathisers have carried out a series of mostly low-level attacks in Indonesia over the past few years.

Last year, an attack by two suicide bombers, using pressure cookers packed with explosives, killed three police officers and wounded 12 at a Jakarta bus terminal.

In January 2016, four Islamic State-linked militants mounted a gun-and-bomb attack at a busy intersection outside a Starbucks cafe in central Jakarta, killing themselves and four others.

ABC/Wires