Wallabies star Israel Folau tweets anti-gay sermon warning against tolerating same-sex marriage

Updated 9 May 2018, 9:45 AEST

Wallabies and Waratahs star Israel Folau courts controversy yet again on social media, tweeting a link to a sermon that warns "we need to get right with God".

Wallabies and Waratahs star Israel Folau has courted controversy yet again on social media, tweeting a link to a sermon warning against tolerating same-sex marriage.

The full-back, who recently suggested on his Instagram account that gay people would burn in hell for their sins, tweeted an 11-minute video of deceased evangelical pastor David Wilkerson, who preaches "we need to get right with God" on top of images of people holding rainbow flags, rats getting caught in traps and clocks ticking.

Alongside the video, Folau asked people not to close their hearts, insisting his actions were motivated by love.

"With great love, I wanted to share this video in the hope that people watch it and think about it," he said.

"Jesus is coming back soon and he wants us to turn to him through repentance and baptism in the name of Jesus Christ (Acts 2:38) please don't harden your heart."

Folau, 29, is a devout Christian, and found himself in conflict with Rugby Australia (RA) after the Wallabies showed their support for same-sex marriage during last year's national postal survey.

He met with RA officials to discuss social media policy after copping plenty of criticism for his views — though no sanctions were forthcoming.

When asked if Folau understood the pain his comments could cause, RA chief executive Raelene Castle said: "Yes, and I think Israel has acknowledged that maybe he could have put a positive spin on that same message and done it in a more respectful way."

Folau has since said he would always prioritise his religious faith over his career.

Evangelist preacher Wilkerson died in a car crash in 2011.