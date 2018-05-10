Budget 2018: Booking Aussie hotels on overseas websites could cost you more when GST kicks in

Updated 10 May 2018, 5:25 AEST

Australian hotel bookings through overseas websites like Expedia could cost travellers more from next year, following the budget announcement that these companies must start paying the GST.

Offshore hotel-booking sites have been exempted from paying GST on sales since 2005. (Credit: ABC licensed)

Websites such as Booking.com, Trivago and Wotif will be expected to pay 10 per cent GST on all sales of hotel accommodation in Australia to "level the playing field" from July 1, 2019.

One tourism industry expert believes the cost will be passed on to customers.

Nathan Cloutman, a senior travel industry analyst with IBIS World, said overseas companies "will most likely increase [hotel] prices", however it may not necessarily be the full 10 per cent.

"There is a culture of cheap hotels in Australia," Mr Cloutman said.

He said the competitive nature of the tourism industry could "limit the amount prices will go up" by offshore companies, which vie with local booking sites such as Webjet and Stayz, and rental models like Airbnb.

It's understood Airbnb will not be affected by the budget change because it falls under a different rental category for GST purposes, but it could be looked at more closely during the implementation of the policy.

Mr Cloutman also noted that foreign companies could "use [their] negotiating power to make deals with hotels and airlines".

"They do have power in the industry," he said.

Offshore travel agencies should 'pay their fair share of tax'

Leading hotel industry group, the Accommodation Association of Australia, said it was "high time" overseas companies started "paying their way".

"We welcome the first step the Turnbull Government has taken to force offshore online travel agencies to pay their fair share of tax in Australia," the organisation's CEO Richard Munro said.

"The dominant online travel agencies command almost 85 per cent of online accommodation bookings in Australia, yet they employ very few people in Australia and pay virtually no tax in Australia."

A spokeswoman for Expedia Group told the ABC: "Expedia Group abides by and respects applicable tax laws in the countries in which we conduct business. We will refrain from commenting further at this time."

Offshore hotel booking sites have been exempted from paying GST on sales since 2005.

At the time, the market was small and offshore sales of Australian hotel rooms were made mostly by foreigners.

However, the online booking market has seen tremendous growth in the past decade, and Australians are increasingly booking local accommodation through offshore sellers.

According to Deloitte Access Economics, hotel accommodation in capital cities saw high occupancy rates from January 2017 to January 2018, and revenue per available room is expected to grow by 3.1 per cent by 2019.

Freelance Sydney photographer and frequent traveller Sarah Chaabo said she tended to begin looking for accommodation on websites like Trivago whether she was travelling domestically or internationally.

"However I'm not loyal to any of them as I'm sure they limit results to their paid partner sites," Ms Chaabo said.

She said she always tried to support Australian-owned companies whenever she could, but the cost of travelling within Australia was "already a deterrent … due to how expensive it is compared to neighbouring countries that can offer so much more for your budget".

"Would I rather a motel in Queensland or a villa in Bali per night for the same cost, for example?"

Ultimately, Ms Chaabo said she would gravitate towards whichever website had the lowest prices, wherever they might be based.

"I guess… if they all incur the same GST, it's still a level playing field for comparison," she said.

The budget proposal would have to be supported by all states and territories for it come into effect next year.