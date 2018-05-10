Chart of the day: For three decades Australia's income tax has been getting progressively less progressive

Updated 10 May 2018, 14:50 AEST

Australia's progressive tax system has been getting progressively flatter for more than thirty years, and the Government wants to keep that trend going.

Australia's income tax system is progressive because the higher a person's income the higher the percentage of that income they pay in tax — but it has been getting less progressive for decades.

The Turnbull Government wants to continue that trend: over time, high earners will save more than lower earners under this week's budget announcements.

